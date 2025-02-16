Kanye West reveals 'had to fight for 5 hours' to secure Grammy tickets amid confusion

Kanye West's unexpected and controversial appearance at the Grammy Awards puzzled many people, sparking a whirlwind of rumours and speculation. Reports quickly surfaced suggesting that the rapper was not permitted to attend the event, with some claiming security was ordered to remove him. However, after the confusion spread, representatives for West stepped in to clarify the situation, stating that he was allowed to walk the red carpet and the initial reports were inaccurate. The rapper is now clearing up about what went down on the red carpet. After confusion at the Grammys, Kanye West admits he spent hours trying to get tickets, ultimately securing access to the red carpet. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP (Getty Images via AFP)

West admits to a desperate attempt to get Grammy tickets

After his return to X, West revealed that he made desperate attempts to get into the grand music event. He wrote, “How could the Grammies nominate me Then not give me tickets And then people mad when I go off I had to fight for 5 hours and call everyone I knew to get tickets to the Grammies They eventually gave me tickets but only for the red carpet At that point I hadn’t started the rampage."

Typically, nominees are automatically included on the guest list, with artists who are members of the Recording Academy receiving two tickets, while non-members are allotted one. In both cases, additional tickets are available for purchase, often with the possibility of discounts, ensuring that nominees can still secure access to the prestigious event, as reported by The Mirror US.

West’s recent remarks on Kendrick Lamar

West was nominated for Best Rap Song for his track Carnival from his album Vultures 1, but ultimately lost the award to Kendrick Lamar, who took home the trophy for his diss track Not Like Us, aimed at Drake.

The rapper recently claimed that he could easily beat Lamar in a rap battle during an interview with Justin Laboy. He said, “You know in Street Fighter, you get Chun-Li, you get a certain kick, and no matter what, you can’t beat that thing? If you rap against Kendrick Lamar, like Joe Budden said, ‘Never rap against Kendrick Lamar.’ If you rap against Kendrick Lamar, it’s a difficult task, but perhaps it’s something … I’m a psycho genius, so you know, it could be.”