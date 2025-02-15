Bianca Censori's family 'deeply concerned' over her relationship with Kanye West

The shocking Grammys stunt involving Bianca Censori and Kanye West has sparked intense discussion, with fans left questioning whether she willingly took part in the jaw-dropping moment. The controversy intensified after West's explicit tirade on X in which he claimed "dominion" over his wife. Despite the public drama, the Australian model’s family, including her ex-gangster father, has remained largely silent throughout her relationship with the 47-year-old rapper. Bianca Censori's family remains silent but is reportedly worried about her relationship with Kanye West. REUTERS/Daniel Cole(REUTERS)

Bianca’s mother at a ‘breaking point’

Earlier this month, Bianca’s mother shared that she has “nothing to say about Bianca". However, a close friend of the model’s parents Alexandra and Elia 'Leo' Censori, revealed that they are “deeply concerned” about her. They are reportedly keeping their mouth shut after Bianca’s request who allegedly told them, “It would be easier for everyone if less was known and less was said.”

Alexandra might have stepped back from discussing her daughter’s relationship with the rapper in public forums but she is “mortified” the past 18 months that comprised of “publicity stunts,” as reported by The Mirror US.

A family insider revealed to The Daily Mail that Bianca's mother is approaching her "breaking point" over the ongoing media attention surrounding her daughter’s relationship with West. Sources close to the family told the media outlet, “Bianca's family still doesn't know the full story [of their relationship] or why Kanye is doing these obscene public gestures."

The family's prevailing suspicion casts doubt on the true intentions behind West's actions, as the source added, “They have gone back and forth on what Kanye's motivation is and the most common theory is still that Bianca is being used as a pawn to embarrass Kim Kardashian."

West’s marriage to Bianca after divorce from Kim

West was previously married to reality star Kim from 2014 to 2022, with whom he shares four children. Since his marriage to Bianca in December 2022, observers have drawn comparisons between her and Kim, with some even suggesting that the latter has adopted Bianca’s style. However, the reality TV star has strongly denied these allegations, dismissing any claims of emulating her former husband's new wife.