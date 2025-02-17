Blake Lively is shocked as Ryan Reynolds seemingly jokes about her feud with Justin Baldoni at SNL 50

Trust Ryan Reynolds to never leave a joke un-cracked. On Sunday, he attended the 50th anniversary celebration of Saturday Night Live with wife Blake Lively. This was their first public appearance in a while amid the messy legal battle with her co-star Justin Baldoni. At the event, Ryan even seemed to have cracked a joke about it. (Also read: SNL 50: Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds break cover for 1st big red carpet outing amid Justin Baldoni legal clash) Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively stepped out in public on Sunday after a while to celebrate the 50 years of SNL.

What's the joke?

Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, both SNL veterans, brought everyone's attention to Ryan and Blake in the audience. They said, “Ryan! How's it going?” The actor replied, “Great! Why what have you heard.” Blake, who was smiling next to Ryan so far, looked up at him in shock, as if caught unawares by his joke.

Watch it here:

Fans were happy to watch the couple back in public together. “Ryan and Blake are absolutely amazing,” wrote a person on Twitter. Another said, “Reynolds always delivers the best lines.” “I bet even he double-checked Blake’s following list after that one,” said another.

Blake vs Baldoni

Lively has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and claims that he orchestrated a smear campaign against her. These allegations were made public in a complaint filed with the California Civil Rights Department, which later escalated into a formal lawsuit.

Baldoni has strongly denied Lively's accusations. In response, he filed a defamation lawsuit against the New York Times for its coverage of the case.

Additionally, Baldoni pursued legal action against Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist, filing a USD 400 million lawsuit on January 16.

Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, has expressed that the legal battles have taken a significant toll on Baldoni both financially and emotionally.

In a statement during a pre-trial conference, Freedman noted that the actor has been "devastated" by the proceedings.

Freedman, who is also representing Baldoni's production company, Wayfarer Studios, and others involved in the 'It Ends With Us' production, added that the public nature of the case has made it challenging for Baldoni to combat the allegations effectively.

In an effort to clear his name, Baldoni has taken to the public domain, releasing raw footage from the 'It Ends With Us' set, as well as launching a website featuring text message exchanges between himself and Lively.

Despite these efforts, the actor's attorney insists that the weight of the allegations has already left a lasting impact, emphasizing that once accusations are made, they become perceived as facts, making them difficult to defend against.

The trial between Baldoni and Lively is scheduled for May 2026.