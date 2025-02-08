Ryan Reynolds reacts to Deadpool & Wolverine's win at Critics Choice Awards 2025 after giving the ceremony a miss

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds' presence at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards would have been a delightful surprise. However, the ever-busy actor opted to forgo the ceremony at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on 7 February in favour of other commitments. Nevertheless, he acknowledged Deadpool & Wolverine's shared victory for Best Comedy alongside A Real Pain, expressing his gratitude on Instagram. Check out his post below: Though he missed the 2025 Critics Choice Awards, Ryan Reynolds made sure to acknowledge Deadpool & Wolverine's win for Best Comedy.

Initially, Ryan reshared a post from the official Deadpool movie account on his Instagram Story, which read: "Hughlarious. Congratulations to the cast and crew of #DeadpoolAndWolverine on their Critics Choice Awards win for Best Comedy! #CriticsChoice."

His absence from the event was not entirely unexpected, given his packed schedule. Between acquiring another football club—Club Deportivo Seguros La Equidad in Bogotá, Colombia—alongside his Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney and other partners, filming his 100th Mint Mobile advertisement, and handling various professional commitments, Reynolds had plenty on his plate. In fact, on the very day of the awards, he was sharing a stage with Disney CEO Bob Iger and Creative Artists Agency CEO Bryan Lourd at a JP Morgan summit.

Another factor that might have kept him away was his wife Blake Lively’s ongoing legal dispute with Justin Baldoni, which even found its way into host Chelsea Handler’s monologue. It was only a matter of time before Reynolds’ name got dragged into the conversation.

Regardless, Deadpool & Wolverine had plenty to celebrate. The R-rated action-comedy, which starred Hugh Jackman alongside Channing Tatum, Emma Corrin, and Leslie Uggams, was a massive box office success, grossing over $1.3 billion last year. The film triumphed over contenders A Real Pain, Hit Man, My Old A**, Saturday Night, and Thelma to take home the Best Comedy award.