Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban consider ‘leaving America’ after suffering...

Nicole Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban, are reportedly considering a move back to Australia after what has been the worst year for the actress. Following the tragic loss of her mother, Janelle, in September, Kidman returned to Sydney for the funeral. Sources close to the family say she may be facing 'burnout' due to work-related tours and emotional strain. Nicole Kidman, left, and Keith Urban arrive at the awards. (AP)

Earlier, she described waking up in the middle of the night gasping and weeping. Urban, who is also looking to take a step back from touring, is focused on supporting his wife as they navigate this emotional chapter together.

Nicole Kidman planning to move back to Australia?

Australian native Kidman may be considering a permanent return to her hometown. A source told Woman's Day magazine that the Babygirl star and Keith “have had their worst year ever. They've barely spent any time together, and she's faced some of her most distressing moments alone." The source added, "The big concern is how much more she can endure." Recently, the actress joined her family, including her younger sister Antonia, in Sydney to mourn the loss of her mother, Janelle who passed away at 84.

The news arrived just hours before Kidman was set to receive the Best Actress award for her role in Babygirl at the Venice Film Festival. Earlier during a GQ interview, she described the heartbreaking loss as “a wake-up-at-3 a.m. crying and gasping kind of thing.”

"Mortality. Connection. Life coming and hitting you, and the loss of parents and raising children and marriage, and all of the things that go into making you a fully sentient human. I'm in all of those places,” she said.

Nicole Kidman facing ‘burnout’ in the US

A source close to the actress revealed that she’s been working relentlessly, even dealing with grief over her mother's passing by immersing herself in her career. "She’s been through so much, and she seems to be dealing with her grief by throwing herself into work," the source shared. Her packed schedule is causing concern among friends and family as the actress reportedly grapples with ‘burnout’ while juggling intense press tours and filming commitments.

"There are times when she sleeps on a plane more than a bed. Everyone's worried about her," the source added.

Back in 2018, when the Aussie beauty was asked about her plans to move back to Australia, she explained that she and her Aussie husband, Keith Urban, didn’t see themselves making a permanent move. "We’re Nashvillians," she told US Weekly. "My husband, his career’s there. We’re happy there right now." The couple reportedly owns a 20-room mansion in Nashville worth $4.89 million, a home in Beverly Hills, and a designer duplex in Chelsea, New York. In addition, they also own a farmhouse in Australia and two penthouses in Sydney.

Babygirl release date

Kidman’s starrer Babygirl is releasing on Christmas Day in the US (December 25). In the UK, the movie will begin screening on January 10. Directed by Halina Reijn, the film stars Antonio Banderas, Harris Dickinson, and Gaite Jansen.