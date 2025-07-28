Ana de Armas under fire for liking negative post about Nicole Kidman amid Tom Cruise romance rumors

Ana de Armas has come under fire after fans spotted her liking a controversial Instagram post mocking Nicole Kidman’s appearance. The move raised eyebrows as the Babygirl star is the ex-wife of the 37-year-old actress's rumored boyfriend, Tom Cruise, 63. Ana de Armas likes post mocking Nicole Kidman(REUTERS)

The now-viral post, shared by the account @/celebmess on February 6, featured a red-carpet image of the 58-year-old Oscar winner and made fun of her alleged use of facial fillers. It included a sarcastic meme using the “Sure, Jan” phrase and highlighted an old interview where Kidman denied ever using Botox, insisting she was “completely natural.” A dermal filler brand was also tagged.

What did fans say about Ana de Armas?

Ana de Armas’ like prompted swift backlash from fans and critics alike. Many took to Reddit and Instagram to call out the Knives Out star and label her action “nasty.” Several others speculated that her motivation to encourage a post critical of Kidman might have stemmed from her alleged romantic connection to Cruise.

A fan commented, “Why did Ana de Armas like this?” while another said, “Tom Cruise is NK’s ex-husband, but from 20 years ago. So it is nuts she cares.” A third user commented, “That’s kind of nasty actually.”

Also read: Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas spark fresh dating rumors in London

Romance rumors and lavish gestures

Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise have been at the center of dating rumors since February this year. The pair is working together on upcoming thrillers directed by Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie; their off-set bond has caught public attention.

A Daily Mail report quoted sources saying that Cruise has been showering Ana with thoughtful gifts, from flowers, books, to designer jewellery and spontaneous international trips. The insider told the publication that Cruise even spent £4,000 ($5,369) arranging a helicopter ride to Heathrow for de Armas so she would not miss a flight to New York City.

Their joint appearances, including a yacht holiday in Menorca, and being spotted together before Valentine’s Day, have only fuelled rumors. However, Cosmopolitan report quoted another source insisting that de Armas was single and described Cruise as “mentor” she deeply respects.

Nicole Kidman on Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas' alleged romance

Nicole Kidman, who was married to Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001, has stayed private amid the speculation. She now has two daughters with country singer Keith Urban, whom she married in 2006. Kidman and Cruise share two adopted children, Isabella and Connor. De Armas has not publicly responded to the controversy around her Instagram activity, and her team has not commented.

FAQs:

1. What happened to Ana de Armas when she was 18?

At 18, Ana de Armas moved from Cuba to Spain to pursue her acting career, enrolling at Madrid’s National Theatre School.

2. Is Ana de Armas with Tom Cruise?

While the two are rumoured to be romantically involved due to frequent public sightings, no official confirmation has been made. Ana has been described as “single” by sources.

3. Does Ana de Armas have heterochromia?

No, Ana de Armas does not have heterochromia. Her eye colour is naturally green.

4. Why did Ben Affleck dump Ana de Armas?

Reports suggest the relationship ended due to different life priorities. Affleck reportedly wanted to stay in Los Angeles for his children, while de Armas desired more travel and freedom.