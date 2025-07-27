Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas spark fresh dating rumors in London

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were seen together again, this time stepping out in London just weeks after a sunny yacht trip off Menorca. According to E! News Online, on July 25, the pair were photographed getting off a helicopter, keeping things low-key in casual outfits - Cruise in a T-shirt and jeans, Ana in leggings and a sweatshirt. She also had her two dogs, Elvis and Sasha, by her side. Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were spotted in London, further fueling romance rumors.(AFP)

This sighting has reignited talk that the two might be more than just friends. Speculation first sparked in February when they were spotted walking through London on February 13, posing for photos with fans without seeming to hide their connection.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas fuel fresh romance rumors

Fans were quick to assume a romantic getaway for the actors, but both insist their relationship is centered around work. Months after that first sighting, Ana clarified that their frequent hangouts have involved meetings with directors Christopher McQuarrie and Doug Liman, reports E! News. The duo is set to team up on Deeper, a supernatural thriller set below the ocean’s surface, directed by Liman.

“It made me really happy and proud to have someone like him championing my film,” Ana told E! News during the Ballerina premiere on June 3. The Knight and Day actor has not been shy about praising her either. “There’s an actress who has dramatic chops, someone who’s comedic, very, very talented. Just a great actress,” he told Access Hollywood at the Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning premiere in May.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas' past relationship rumors with other stars

Cruise and de Armas are both used to the rumor mill. The Mission Impossible actor has been linked to nearly every female co-star he has worked with over the years, while the latter has had her share of tabloid scrutiny. Her relationship with Deep Water co-star Ben Affleck drew intense attention, so much so that she later left Los Angeles, calling the experience “horrible.”

Cruise’s personal life has been just as public. He married his Days of Thunder co-star Nicole Kidman and later dated Vanilla Sky co-star Penélope Cruz. Still, as deArmas' history shows, being photographed together does not always mean romance.

