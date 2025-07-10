Ana de Armas planning for a baby amid rumored Tom Cruise ‘romance’

Ana De Armas is sharing her dreams of having children and would like to have them soon, preferably, amid her rumored romance with Tom Cruise. Ana de Armas reveals her wish to start a family, reigniting romance rumors with Tom Cruise. (AFP)

“Yes, I would like to have children and a family, soon if possible,” she told F Magazine.

“But it doesn't just depend on me. As we know, love is unpredictable, you never know when true love will come. Relationships can't be controlled: life is not a movie.”

ALSO READ| Tom Cruise is playing with death, warns concerned well-wisher

“I feel an immense instinct to protect children, because they are defenseless and innocent beings who need adults to feel safe,” the Ballerina star added.

Though neither Ana nor Tom has officially confirmed they’re a couple, the two have been spotted together multiple times since February, most notably taking a helicopter ride and dining out in London ahead of Ana’s 37th birthday.

Inside Tom Cruise’s relationship with his children

Tom is no stranger to parenthood. He shares adopted Bella and Connor with his ex-wife, Nicole Kidman. He also has a biological daughter, Suri, from his marriage to Katie Holmes. However, he’s been estranged from Suri for years following his split from Holmes in 2012.

Ana, on the other hand, has not yet had any children. She was previously married to Spanish actor Marc Clotet from 2011 to 2013 and dated Ben Affleck in 2020. In 2024, she was briefly linked to Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of Cuba’s president.

Ana de Armas is working on multiple projects with Tom Cruise

On Good Morning America, the Deepwater star teased upcoming projects with Cruise and directors Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie. “It’s so much fun. We're definitely working on a lot of things. It's not just one, but a few projects — with [directors] Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie and, of course, Tom,” she said. “And I'm so excited.”

Tom, always one to champion his co-stars, gushes about Ana’s performance in Ballerina star told Associated Press, “[Ana] is very, very talented. [The film is] gonna crush.”

“I totally get why he does it,” Ana, who did her own stunts in the action film told USA Today.

ALSO READ| Katie Holmes liked viral post about Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas' alleged affair? What to know

“It’s demanding and painful and your body is hurting everywhere, but it’s also very rewarding as I saw myself getting better at it. Besides, it’s fun. And if I just go say my lines and someone else does the stunts, I’m missing that fun.”