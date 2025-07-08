Katie Holmes liked viral post about Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas' alleged affair? What to know

In a twist that has fans buzzing, Katie Holmes was caught liking an Instagram post about her ex-husband Tom Cruise’s rumored romance with Ana de Armas. Holmes liked a Daily Mail Instagram post claiming Cruise and Armas’ “love affair” had been “confirmed,” reported BuzzFeed. Photos of the two spending time together, including on Armas' birthday and Valentine's Day, have captured fans' attention. Katie Holmes likes viral post on Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas' alleged affair (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP, REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas relationship speculations clarified

For several months, there has been significant speculation about Cruise and Armas’ relationship. Their frequent sightings together have fueled rumors, especially after a private Valentine’s Day date and Armas’ 37th birthday celebration.

Speaking to Good Morning America in May, Armas said she and Cruise are working on “many” projects and called the experience “so enjoyable.” A source informed People that Cruise and Armas are "merely friends." Nevertheless, numerous fans remain sceptical, particularly considering their visible chemistry and the growing number of shared appearances.

Supporters respond to Katie Holmes’ ‘unintentional’ like

Cruise and Holmes got married in 2006 and have a daughter named Suri. Holmes has previously spoken about how intense her divorce was, making her current Instagram activity all the more intriguing.

Regardless of whether Holmes’ like was deliberate or simply a scrolling mistake, it has undeniably added a fresh angle to the ongoing speculation about Tom and Armas’ relationship.

FAQs

Are Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas in a relationship?

There is no official confirmation about Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas’ relationship.

When did Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes split up?

They separated in 2012 after being married for six years.