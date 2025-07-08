World's highest-grossing actor is a woman with no solo hit; yet made $15B; beat Tom Cruise, Robert Downey Jr, Brad Pitt
The highest-grossing actor of all time is a female star, whose films have grossed $15 billion at the box office, more than Tom Cruise, Robert Downey Jr's hauls.
The metric for measuring stardom is a tricky thing, but most agree that it directly relates to a star's drawing power - the ability to pull audiences to the theatres. And that translates into box office receipts. So, it stands to reason that the biggest stars will always be the highest-grossing. But with the emergence of ensemble films, franchises, and a multiversal cinematic universe, that has become murkier. So much so that the current highest-grossing actor in the world is a star who has never given a solo hit in their career.
The highest-grossing actor in the world
As of July 7, the new highest-grossing actor of all time is Scarlett Johansson. The 40-year-old has starred in 52 films in lead or co-lead, which have collectively earned close to $15 billion at the box office. Scarlett has now overtaken her Marvel Cinematic Universe co-star Samuel L Jackson, who has grossed $14.8 billion at the box office in 66 films as the lead. Rounding up the top 3 is another MCU star - Robert Downey, Jr ($14.3 billion in 65 films). Much of Scarlett's box office haul has come from her seven appearances in the MCU, including the four Avengers films that have collectively grossed over $7 billion. But what has allowed her to leapfrog Sam Jackson is her starring role in Jurassic World: Rebirth. The film has already earned $322 million worldwide in its opening weekend, helping ScarJo move past the veteran star.
Interestingly, in her career, Scarlett has never starred in a solo box office hit. Most of her successes have come in ensembles (like the MCU) or with other co-leads (like Jurassic World).
The superstars Scarlett Johansson beat
Given the stupendous success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (it has grossed $32 billion worldwide), the list of top 10 highest-grossing actors is dominated by MCU stars and alum, including Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Vin Diesel, Chris Pratt, and Bradley Cooper. Zoe Saldana is at number 4 as she stars in not just the MCU films, but also the Avatar series (combined worldwide gross over $5 billion). The only non-MCU star in the top 10 is Tom Cruise at #6, who has earned $13.3 billion from 29 films as the lead. Brad Pitt, one of the biggest stars in the last 30 years, is not even in the top 10.
The highest-grossing Indian stars are Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan, both of whom have worked in films grossing over $1 billion each.