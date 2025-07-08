Unni Mukundan's Instagram account gets hacked; actor warns fans not to engage

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan’s Instagram account has been hacked. The actor took to Facebook to warn his fans not to click suspicious links sent from his account or believe any content posted on it. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: Marco 2 to be made without Unni Mukundan? Producers say it's ‘still not over’ after actor said ‘no chance’ to sequel) Unni Mukundan warned fans against clicking on suspicious links sent from his Instagram account.

Unni Mukundan’s Instagram account hacked

Unni posted a note on his Facebook informing fans that his Instagram account has been hacked. He wrote, “IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT. My official Instagram account @iamunnimukundan has been hacked. Any updates, DMs, stories, or content going out from that account are not from me — they are being posted by the hackers.”

He also warned fans not to engage with the account, asking them not to click any links or give out personal information, writing, “Please do NOT engage, click on any suspicious links, or share personal information in response to anything from that account at this time.”

Unni ended the note by telling fans that they’re working to get his account back, “We’re working with the relevant teams to resolve the issue. I’ll keep you all posted through verified channels. Thanks for your support and caution. #StaySafe #InstagramHack #ImportantUpdate.”

Fans were worried for the actor, asking him to secure his other social media accounts also. “please check ur every accounts , very very carefully ...may u & all your accounts be in safety always ...hoping all these issues be resolved soon …” wrote one fan. Another commented, “Dear UM,I just wanted to remind you to take a moment and double-check everything, especially your official Facebook account and your e-mail address. These two are closely connected, so if one has been compromised, the other might be at risk too.”

Recent work

Unni has worked in mostly Malayalam and some Telugu and Tamil films in his career. He rose to fame in 2024 when he starred in Marco as the titular character. The film received criticism for its violence, though others liked it for that very reason. According to Sacnilk, it earned ₹102.55 crore worldwide. Last seen in Get-Set Baby, he will soon star in Mindiyum Paranjum.