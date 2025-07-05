Mohit Suri went wrong in film choices as he was ‘chasing a number’ at box office, says Awarapan didn't fail | Interview

Director Mohit Suri has had a storied career. In the two decades that he has been directing films, he has given hits across genres such as Zeher, Murder 2, Aashiqui 2, and Ek Villain. But to many fans, his best work is Awarapan, the 2007 Emraan Hashmi-starrer. Interestingly, while the film has a cult following now, it was a box-office failure when it released. Mohit Suri opens up on Awarapan, box office, and more.

Mohit Suri on Awarapan

Failure may be the wrong word to use, though. As Mohit puts it himself, "Nothing fails," he tells HT in an exclusive chat when we ask him about Awarapan's perceived failure. Today, we are sitting and talking while they are making a sequel to that film. No good work ever fails. I went out to make a good film, not a hit film," the filmmaker adds, referring to the recently announced sequel.

Box office success gets you more work

Talking about validation through box office numbers and audience feedback, Mohit adds, "Everyone has a validation they crave. I want to be really liked and make a good film. Numbers will always be beaten. Not surprisingly, a good film stays longer." But the filmmaker adds a rider: box office success opens new doors. "But yes, a successful film at the box office gives you the opportunity to make more. It's important to be successful so that you can do this again, and I love what I do," says Mohit.

‘I was chasing a number’

The filmmaker reflects on getting negative feedback in the other manner - his films not landing with the audiences. Talking about that phase, he admits he was chasing a number at the box office, something he rues today. "A good friend of mine, (director) Tushar Hiranandani, told me then, 'I miss the Mohit of Aashiqui (2) who was just making a film for the fun of it'. And yes, I was chasing a number, and I don't want to do that," he says.

Mohit is now returning to the romance genre with his next film, Saiyaara. Produced by Akshaye Widhani under the Yash Raj Films banner, Saiyaara stars newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. It is set to release in theatres on 18 July.