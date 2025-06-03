Saiyaara title song out: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's 'heart-wrenching' ballad has fans saying 'OG romantic era is back'

Ananya Panday's cousin, Ahaan Panday is all set to make his debut with Yash Raj's upcoming film Saiyaara along with Aneet Padda. The teaser of the film released last week, with fans eagerly waiting for the title track of the film. The makers dropped the song on Tuesday, much to the delight of the audience. (Also read: Saiyaara teaser: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda debut in intense love story of passion and heartbreak) The makers of Saiyaara, which marks acting debut of Ahaan Panday with Aneet Padda, dropped its title track on Tuesday,

YRF drops Saiyaara's title track

Saiyaara's title track, composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami, is moving fans with its melodic tune. Penned by Irshad Kamil and sung by Faheem, the heart-wrenching lyrics pay an ode to the longing and heartbreak in love. Ahaan is seen reminiscing about all the good times spent with Aneet, showcasing his emotional vulnerability, as he tries to grapple with love and loss.

Fans react to Saiyaara title track

As soon as the song dropped, fans started pouring in their reactions. One fan wrote, "What a beautiful song with soothing music and heartwrenching lyrics!". Another fan said, "OG Bollywood Romantic songs era is coming".

A third fan wrote, "One of the best songs after a long time". A fourth fan appreciated singer Faheem's vocals and wrote, "Faheem Abdullah again worked his magic with that soulful voice."

Another social media user said, "This is the kind of music that sits with you in silence so beautiful #Saiyaara (sic)"

About Saiyaara, the film

The makers described the title of the film, giving a sneak peek into what the plot of the film could be. They said, Saiyaara means a wandering celestial body, but in poetry it's often used to describe someone dazzling and otherworldly- a wandering star- always guiding, but out of reach. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film has been produced by YRF. Saiyaara is set to release on July 18, 2025 in theatres worldwide.