Tom Cruise is playing with death, warns concerned well-wisher

Tom Cruise is still doing his own stunts, and those close to him warn the star’s relentless pursuit of cinematic thrills will “kill him” one day. Close one fear Tom Cruise's risky stunts could lead to serious injury.

“Tom is relentless in keeping himself in amazing shape and has made zero concessions to age,” a source told Radar Online. “In fact, he is driving himself harder than ever.”

The insider went further, adding, “It’s almost as though he’ll kill himself to stay on top. People are worried he’ll put himself in harm’s way once too often!”

Cruise’s past injuries aren’t helping ease fears

During a filming of Mission: Impossible Fallout in 2018, he broke his ankle leaping between the buildings, but he insisted to complete the scene.

During his upcoming movie, Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning, he reportedly broke a Guinness World Record for a death-defying helicopter jump using a burning parachute. Insiders say Cruise repeated the leap 16 times just to get the perfect shot.

“He’ll go 24 or even 48 hours without sleep, subsisting on nothing more than caffeine and neurotic drive,” the source told Radar Online.

“When he’s not filming, he’s working out, tackling Scientology auditing sessions, raising money for his next project. At some point, he’s going to collapse or kill himself performing these crazy stunts.”

Meanwhile, Cruise has reportedly been linked to a string of much younger women, Laura Prepon, Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova, and now actress Ana de Armas, who is 25 years his junior.

“She’s almost half his age, and people speculate that it may be just as much about image as romance,” the insider told Radar Online.

Then there's his appearance, which raised eyebrows at this year’s Super Bowl, where fans labeled him “unrecognizable,” fueling speculation about Botox, fillers, and possible cosmetic surgery.

Dr. Gilda Carle, a mental health expert and author of Real Men Don’t Go Woke, told Radar Online, “His antics are a desperate refusal regarding getting older,” warning that he may continue with “riskier and more radical, dangerous behavior that could end badly.”