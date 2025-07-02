‘I love what Tom Cruise and Akshay Kumar do but…’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas on doing stunts herself

At last night's star-studded London premiere of Heads of State, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was all smiles as she walked the red carpet but when the conversation turned to action, she was quick to make one thing clear: she's not hanging off a plane any time soon! Tom Cruise, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Akshay Kumar

In a chat with India Today, PeeCee, 42, opened up about her love-hate relationship for action films. When asked if there was a specific stunt she’s eager to try she said, “No please. I love what Tom Cruise does and Akshay Kumar does and they’re really good at that. But I don’t see myself having the courage to hang off a plane that’s taking off or doing that kind of stuff.”

Though she's been part of some intense sequences in Heads of State, Chopra was quick to credit her stunt team for making it all happen. “I do love being a part of big mega movies. We do stand on the shoulders of so many people, there's a massive stunt team that made me do all the things that I did,” she said. Peeling back the curtain on what really goes into creating those adrenaline-pumping moments, she added, “There are wires, mats and lots of it. So, it is the magic of the movies.”

In another interview with DietSabya, the actor further elaborated on this. “I don’t think…I can’t Tom Cruise. Like, Tom Cruise is Tom Cruise for a reason. Holding on to an airplane and flying? That stuff that Tom and Akshay can do, leave it to them to do that. That stuff I might be a little bit…I might need training,” she said.

About the movie

In Heads of State, Chopra stars as MI6 agent Noel Bisset, a crucial ally to an unlikely duo: action star-turned-U.S. President Will Derringer (John Cena) and British Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Idris Elba). After a terrorist attack strands the two leaders in Central Europe, it’s up to Bisset to help them survive and save the world.