Tom Cruise pulls out a lavish gift to woo ‘future wife’ Ana de Armas, but her friends see a ‘red flag’

Tom Cruise is reportedly wooing Ana de Armas with extravagant gestures, including a custom-made perfume and lavish outings.(AFP)

Radar Online cited some sources close to Cruise that their on-set chemistry during the preparations ahead of their new supernatural thriller Deeper has been developed into something especially intimate. Both are already in hard training to film for deep-sea diving scenes, spending a lot of time in each other's company off-set.

Cruise is ‘making everything as lavish and over-the-top as possible for Ana’

One insider told Radar Online, “Tom is renowned for being relentless in everything he does, and wowing women is no different. He is eyeing Ana as a future wife and has been going all-out to wow her, from private jet trips to putting her up in the best suites.”

“But his latest gift is his most personal yet,” the source added.

“His latest gesture was having a bespoke fragrance created especially for her.” The custom scent was designed in Grasse, France, which features orchid oils chosen to reflect Ana’s Cuban heritage, blended to match her natural skin chemistry.

Cruise reportedly bottled the perfume in a hand-blown pink Murano glass bottle, along with a handwritten note and hundreds of orchids.

“Tom is intent on making everything as lavish and over-the-top as possible for Ana,” the source said.

Friends worry as Ana falls for Cruise’s grand gestures

Crusie and Ana first spotted on Valentine’s Day in London’s Soho. Since then, the Mission: Impossible star has celebrated the Ballerina actress’ birthday by flying her in his private jet and even co-piloting a helicopter for a surprise dinner at Michelin-starred restaurant Kol. He also arranged for her favorite meals to be prepared at home by top-tier chefs, accompanied by personal flamenco.

Reports suggest plans are already in motion for a romantic getaway to Italy this summer.

Cruise, who has dated stars such as Katie Holmes, Nicole Kidman, and even more recently, Russian influencer Elsina Khayrova, has mostly kept his love life to himself over the last few years.

“Tom is a very, very intense man and this, combined with elements such as his obsession with Scientology should be red flags for Ana,” one friend told Radar Online.

“It’s not all flowers and personalized perfumes with him – there’s a lot of baggage and personality to deal with there.”