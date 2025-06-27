Tom Cruise has picked a royal side, and it's not Harry and Meghan's

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly feeling snubbed by Tom Cruise, who has grown increasingly close with the senior members of the British royal family, per Knewz.com. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feel snubbed by Tom Cruise, who has bonded with the British royal family. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)(AFP)

The Mission: Impossible star has formed a strong bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton in recent years. He even escorted the couple to the London premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022.

“Tom has clearly picked sides in the Harry and Meghan versus the Royal Family feud – and he’s picked right,” a source told Knewz.com. “He is well in with the royals and has become an honorary Brit in the process as he spends so much time there making his movies.”

“There is no way he would want to jeopardize those kind of connections by paling up with no-marks like Meghan and Harry – who the royals hate anyway,” the source added.

Tom Cruise would never appear on Meghan’s podcast

Reports suggest Harry and Meghan, since stepping away from royal duties in 2020, had reached out to Cruise with the hope of featuring him on Meghan’s podcast.

“There is no chance Tom would even consider doing her pod. They are way down the list of people he wants to connect with,” another insider claimed.

Cruise’s connection to the UK has only deepened in recent years

The Top Gun star relocated to England, found a rhythm with British film crews, and gained official recognition as a British Film Institute fellow. “He privately credits his professional relocation to England for this success,” said a source close to the star, per Knewz.com.

“This isn’t Scientology vibes or anything like that, it’s hard facts,” the insider continued. “They [British film crews] have made his wildest dreams come true for many years now, and that’s why he insists on making movies over there.”

Meanwhile, Cruise has been reportedly dating Ana de Armas. “He’s been in hot pursuit for a long time, and she’s warmed to him, and why wouldn’t she? He’s perhaps one of, if not the most powerful and bankable stars in the world,” a source shared.