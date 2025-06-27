Prince Harry has chalked out a plan to return to the Royal fold, insiders say it's ‘never happening’

Prince Harry appears to be quietly chalking out plans for a possible return to the Royal Family. Sources indicate Prince Harry's desire to return to the Royal Family, focusing on securing royal titles for his children, despite doubts from royal aides regarding the likelihood of their reintegration. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/File Photo(REUTERS)

“He wants back in and he wants Archie and Lilibet to be able to choose for themselves if they return to royal duties,” one insider close to Harry told Radar Online.

Now 40 and settled in Montecito, California, with Meghan Markle, Harry is said to be struggling to find a sense of permanence in his new life.

“He's found it incredibly difficult finding his way in America, and just wants to go home,” a palace source revealed. “But his actions and memoir have made that an impossibility.”

Despite stepping away from Royal duties in 2020, and making damning revelations about the Royal family through interviews, a documentary series, and his memoir Spare, Harry is reportedly considering a way to return.

The recent revelation that Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, are being included in passport applications using their HRH titles and the surname Sussex has sparked speculation about the couple’s intentions.

Royal reporter Richard Eden told Radar Online, “The suggestion gives the biggest hint yet that they're hoping to mend fences.”

Palace insiders mock Harry's ‘mad’ bid to reinsert Archie and Lilibet into Royal fold

“Harry and Meghan apparently found official duties and life within the Royal Family unbearable, yet they want this for their children. It doesn't make sense,” one palace aide was blunt.

“He is absolutely mad if he thinks he can get his children back into the royal fold as working royals as a way of getting back into their bosom,” another palace source said.

Even so, insiders confirm the Duke reportedly pushed to retain the HRH status for Archie and Lilibet. “It’s utterly bewildering,” said one royal insider.

“They've spent years trashing everything and everyone connected with royal life, and now they're playing with the idea of their kids stepping back into it? It's laughable.”

“They will never be able to get back into the royal family. It will never happen,” another insider told Radar Online firmly.

“Not with King Charles. Not with Prince – or King–William. That chapter is closed, no matter how long Harry tries to keep a bookmark in it.”