Prince William planning to cut Prince Harry's children from any ‘Royal roles’. Can they keep their title?

Prince William is preparing to take the throne when the time comes, but he may leave no room for his younger brother, Prince Harry, or Harry’s family. Prince William is set to exclude Prince Harry's family from royal responsibilities once he becomes king, REUTERS/Toby Melville(REUTERS)

Multiple royal sources suggest that once William becomes king, he plans to cut ties not just with Harry and Meghan Markle, but also with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. “When he becomes king, Archie and Lilibet won’t have roles, titles, or royal responsibilities,” a source told journalist Rob Shuter.

“He doesn’t want any lingering ties to the Sussexes.”

The Prince of Wales is said to be focused on both caring for his father, King Charles III, who is battling cancer. His strained relationship with Harry has only worsened over the years, especially after Harry’s memoir Spare and a series of interviews.

Excluding Harry’s children from future royal roles was “100% William’s call,” the aide told Shutter.

“Kate expressed concern, especially for the children, but William wouldn’t budge. He believes this is the only way to protect the crown.”

Inside William’s plan to rewrite the monarchy

Now the big question is, can Harry's children keep their royal titles? Legally, yes, the monarch has the power to amend royal titles via a new Letters Patent.

“William is shaping the monarchy his way,” one insider noted. “No Hollywood royals, no second chances.”

Since relocating to California, Harry and Meghan have carved out a new life in the public eye.

Some insiders have since claimed William would “love” to see Harry’s marriage fall apart. “As long as Meghan’s on the scene, William simply won't entertain the possibility of making peace with Harry,” a source told Radar Online.

“It would only work if she were long gone from Harry’s life. Realistically, William doesn't expect his brother to leave Meghan, but he wouldn't be the least surprised if she gets bored of Harry at some point and spits him out.”

With Charles’ health declining following a cancer diagnosis in early 2024, Prince Harry has said, “I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point continuing to fight anymore; life is precious.”