Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Kate Middleton and Prince William's surprising plan for Princess Charlotte's future revealed

ByHT US Desk
Jun 24, 2025 09:09 PM IST

Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly decided on different educational paths for Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly considering a different educational path for their daughter Princess Charlotte as she approaches high school age, according to a Daily Mail report. While Prince George is set to follow in his father's and uncle’s footsteps to Eton College, Charlotte is said to be eyeing Marlborough College, where her mother, the Princess of Wales, studied.

File photo of Princess Charlotte and Kate, the Princess of Wales(AP)
File photo of Princess Charlotte and Kate, the Princess of Wales(AP)

Marlborough College, located in Wiltshire, has a history of educating members of the royal family, including Princess Eugenie and Pippa Middleton. The decision marks a departure from tradition, as Prince George will be enrolling at Eton, a school long associated with British royalty. Sources told the Daily Mail that the family had been leaning toward Marlborough for all three children-Charlotte, George and Prince Louis-but that George’s future at Eton has now been finalised.

George to begin Eton journey in September

George, who turns 12 in July, is expected to join Eton College in September. The school, which charges around $82,000 per year, is located a short walk from the family’s home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor Home Park, reports The New York Post.

An insider told the outlet, “All roads lead to Eton,” noting that George had been registered at the school years ago. William and Kate had previously visited the campus, and their presence reportedly confirmed the family’s direction, according to those close to the situation.

Despite no official confirmation from Kensington Palace, sources claim the school is already preparing for George’s arrival. One insider even remarked on a noticeable “smugness” among Eton staffers in anticipation of the royal admission.

Harry’s Eton experience casts a different light

While Prince William enjoyed his time at Eton, Prince Harry had a markedly different experience. In his 2023 memoir Spare, Harry described the school as a challenge, writing that Eton “was heaven for brilliant boys,” and “purgatory for one very unbrilliant boy.”

Harry struggled with grades and opted out of university, instead enrolling in the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. The Duke of Sussex, who now lives in California with Meghan Markle and their two children, reflected that his time at Eton did not align with his strengths.

Charlotte, currently attending Lambrook School along with her brothers, may follow her mother’s academic path if the reports about Marlborough College are confirmed. The prestigious school is known for its focus on arts, sciences and well-rounded student development.

ALSO READ: Prince William's big plan to shake up the monarchy revealed

FAQs

Is Princess Charlotte going to Eton College?

No. Reports suggest she may attend Marlborough College, where Kate Middleton studied.

Where is Prince George going to school next?

He is expected to begin at Eton College in September 2025.

What school do the royal children currently attend?

George, Charlotte, and Louis all currently attend Lambrook School in Berkshire.

