Prince William's big plan to shake up the monarchy revealed

Prince William just turned 43 — not usually a big milestone — but for someone who will one day be king, it marks an important moment. The past year has been rough. His wife, Kate Middleton, and his father, King Charles, were both diagnosed with cancer. As one insider put it, it’s been a time of deep reflection for William, according to a Times report. Prince William has no plans to move into Buckingham Palace full-time, but he’s focused on modernizing how it runs.(via REUTERS)

Prince William's reign will bring an ‘evolution’, not ‘revolution’: Report

The Prince of Wales has been rethinking what matters the most and how the monarchy should look when he takes the crown. While sources stated his reign will be an “evolution, not a revolution,” there will be real change. “He’s been thinking about how to do things his own way,” a close friend explains. “He asks the tough questions and wants the monarchy to be more effective and relevant today,” per the report.

William has no plans to move into Buckingham Palace full-time, but he’s focused on modernizing how it runs. He wants to make sure it's not only delivering real impact — his favorite word — but also giving taxpayers value for their money. The Sovereign Grant, which funds the monarchy, stands at £86.3 million a year — around £1.29 per UK citizen. William knows that’s a lot, and he plans to be hands-on in streamlining the system.

He’s also set on reviewing every part of how the monarchy works, including state duties and behind-the-scenes operations. Unlike his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who kept a more passive role as monarch, William plans to privately challenge advice and be more involved in decision-making.

Also Read: Prince William turns 43: Kate Middleton, kids celebrate his birthday with new puppies and heartfelt message

New faces, less formality

Those close to William say he’s already starting to change things. For example, county lord-lieutenants — officials who traditionally greet royals at events — are rarely present at his engagements. “He just doesn’t always think they’re needed,” one insider says, though some officials aren’t thrilled about the shift.

William also sees the monarchy getting smaller. With several senior royals in their 70s and 80s, he’s looking toward a new team to help with royal duties. He and Catherine see real value in working more closely with Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, who are stepping up. William also trusts his cousins Zara and Peter Phillips, along with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, to help out — though they won’t become full-time royals.

Zara Tindall, an Olympic equestrian, could take on more royal horse-related duties, especially since William doesn’t share his father’s love of horse racing. “I just don’t think he’s into the whole top hat and racing thing,” says one source. He respects the tradition but likely won’t be as involved in Ascot or the royal stud farm.

No role for Prince Andrew — or a royal return for Harry

William remains firmly against Prince Andrew returning to royal duties, viewing his past controversies as a serious risk to the monarchy’s reputation. And things are still icy with Prince Harry. They haven’t spoken since their grandmother’s funeral in 2022. While Harry recently said he hopes for a reconciliation, William doesn’t bring it up anymore. “He’s moved past the anger,” a friend says. “It’s sad, but he’s in a healthier place.”

There’s little chance William will make room for Harry’s children, Archie and Lilibet, to become working royals either. For William, protecting his own family is his top priority. After Catherine’s surgery and cancer treatment, he cleared his schedule to keep things stable at home for their kids — George, Charlotte, and Louis. The Waleses are often seen at their children’s school events and spend their days like many other young families.

Also Read: Prince William's 43rd birthday: Late Queen's ‘stinging’ advice to Kate Middleton before their wedding revealed

A more personal style of leadership

William’s supporters say the way he stepped back from work to care for his family has shown who he really is. “He doesn’t take public support for granted,” says one source. “He and Catherine are grateful for it — especially this year.”

He also wants to lead differently. “I’m trying to do it differently and for my generation,” William said in a past interview. He called his approach a version of royalty with a small “r,” focusing on collaboration, empathy, and impact.

That’s already showing in his work as the Duke of Cornwall. William has launched housing projects for those at risk of homelessness and backed mental health programs for farmers. He’s personally involved and wants the Duchy’s large land holdings to serve real needs — not just be a source of income.

He’s also making an impression on the world stage. The Earthshot Prize, his environmental awards program, has taken him to major global summits, where he’s met leaders including former President Biden, President Macron, and others. This year’s ceremony will be in Brazil, where William is expected to attend COP30.

Reworking the coronation and the crown

William’s future coronation will also be different. While King Charles shortened his from Queen Elizabeth’s three-hour service, William plans to take it even further. “He wants it to be modern and meaningful,” a royal insider says. Don’t expect a dramatic oath or a big show of allegiance from the public. And while he hasn’t decided what crown to wear, he may skip the traditional Imperial State Crown — which he reportedly sees as outdated.

One friend sums it up: “Look at medieval coronations — simple, symbolic. That’s more his style.”

Connecting with the public

Whether serving bacon sandwiches to soldiers or handing out royal honors to charity champions, William’s goal is to be approachable and empathetic. Last year, he surprised rugby star Rob Burrow with a personal CBE. After Burrow’s death, William stayed in touch with his family, even writing a heartfelt letter to Burrow’s children about his own experience with grief. His support meant a lot to them.

“He showed real compassion,” said Lindsey Burrow, Rob’s widow. “It helped our kids feel seen.”

Global goals and national duties

William wants to play a major role in international affairs, but also be a visible leader at home — especially with the military. Earlier this month, he visited the Army Air Corps and listened to soldiers’ concerns, promising to follow up. Some of his allies believe he should do more to prioritize defense over other causes, arguing national security should come first.

He’s also paying more attention to Scotland and Wales. With the Scottish independence debate always simmering, William knows he needs to be seen and engaged. He’s stepped up his visits and joint appearances with Catherine in key areas.

What’s next?

William’s been clear that he doesn’t want to get caught in outdated traditions. His focus is on keeping the monarchy relevant, effective, and connected to the people. Being named in Time Magazine’s list of global philanthropists this year alongside Catherine shows how serious they are about using their roles for good.

They’ve even appointed a new ambassador to expand their global partnerships and charitable work.

There wasn’t a big birthday bash for William this year. He kept it low-key with Catherine and the kids. After a hard year, that quiet day may have felt like a win in itself. And while he’s not king yet, he’s already shaping what the next chapter of the monarchy will look like — one built on impact, family, and staying grounded.