Will Prince Harry extend invitation to Royal family for Invictus Games 2027? ‘King absolutely wants a…’

Prince Harry is planning to reach out to the Royal Family by inviting them to the 2027 Invictus Games, a new report stated. This is seen as a strong sign that he wants to make peace with King Charles and other senior Royals. Prince Harry who was recently seen at the 2025 Invictus Games, is personally backing the invitation.(REUTERS)

According to Daily Mail sources, an email invitation will go out later this month, followed by a more formal one. The timing was reportedly chosen to give the Royal Family the best shot at attending, since King Charles usually plans his schedule up to three years in advance.

This unexpected move could lead to the first public appearance of Harry with the Royal Family since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. But some royal experts are skeptical.

'King might attend to show support…'

Ingrid Seward said: “The King might attend to show support for the Armed Forces and congratulate Harry on the most significant success in his life. The only reason the King is wary of associating with his son is that he no longer trusts him not to repeat their private conversations as he has done in the past. This goes for all the working members of the family.”

Royal commentator Katie Nicholl added: “The King absolutely wants a relationship with his youngest son and with his grandchildren. He has an incredible capacity for forgiveness and he wants to be magnanimous in all of this and therefore there's certainly a possibility that the King might consider attending Invictus.”

Prince Harry sent invitation to Royal family

Harry, who was recently seen at the 2025 Invictus Games, is personally backing the invitation. Sources stated it’s meant to give his family plenty of time to plan if they decide to come.

Back in 2014, Prince William, Queen Camilla, King Charles, and Harry were all pictured together at the Invictus Games opening ceremony in London.

Even though the Royal Family has shown strong support for the Invictus Games in the past, accepting the invitation this time could be tricky. The 2027 Games will be held at the NEC in Birmingham from July 12 to July 17. That last day is also Queen Camilla’s 80th birthday, and there may already be celebrations in the works.

It’s also unclear if Harry will bring Meghan and their children, Archie (6) and Lilibet (4), back to the UK. In the past, he’s said he won’t travel with his family unless they have full police protection.

A source told, “Harry has agreed that Invictus should extend an invitation to his family. Invictus hopes the Royal Family will come along to support the wounded veterans taking part. Harry is hopeful his father will set aside their differences to attend the Invictus Games and support veterans. The Royals have always been hugely supportive of Invictus and proud of what Harry has achieved in that arena. This is one olive branch from him which might be reciprocated,” as reported by Daily Mail.

Prince Harry to fix things with family

Prince Harry, now 40, recently told the BBC that he would like to fix things with his father and the rest of the family, even though his memoir Spare caused a lot of hurt.

“There's no point in continuing to fight any more,” he said. “Life is precious.” He also added: “Forgiveness is 100 per cent a possibility because I would like to get my father and brother back.”

Prince Harry, William, and King Charles were last seen together in July 2018.

As of now, it’s still unclear if Meghan and the kids will come to the Games.

The couple was last seen with their children in a 2021 holiday photo.

Prince Harry to take first move to reunite family

This may be the first time Harry has made a public move to reunite the family. He reportedly approved the guest list and wording of the invitations himself. The emails will be sent to the Royal Family’s private secretaries.

The Games are expected to bring a big economic and social boost to Birmingham. A spokesperson for Invictus said: “No formal invitations have been issued as preparations are in the early stages.”