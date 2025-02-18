Meghan Markle left Prince Harry all alone at Invictus Games to avoid THIS

Sources have claimed that Meghan Markle's reason for leaving early from the Invictus Games in Vancouver may not be as simple as her desire to return home to her children. Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend a welcome celebration during the 2025 Invictus Games, in Whistler, British Columbia, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP)

While the Duchess was initially present to support Prince Harry at the event he founded in 2014 to aid injured and wounded veterans, she left after just five days, leaving her husband to continue without her.

“Meghan was so stunned by the immediate backlash to her video that she almost didn't go to Canada,” an insider told Radar Online. “She feels like everything she does turns to s**t these days and she's very bitter about it.”

“She's been known to rant that it's her various minders' and publicists' fault, but she's gone through so many of them at this point that surely it must be dawning on her that the problem may lie with her.”

Meghan Markle left Düsseldorf early to reunite with children in California

Meghan posted a video on Instagram before her Canada journey showing her meeting a family whose house and possessions were destroyed by the LA wildfires. The young teenage family member stood out to Markle the most since her beloved Billie Eilish tour t-shirt went missing in the fire.

Markle presented the Eilish merchandise assortment in the video consisting of autographed albums which she collected for the teenage girl. Through her video message Markle credited Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo for enabling the singer to provide a gift to the teenage fan.

Insiders suggest that the Suits star was actually looking to avoid another potential public relations fiasco following backlash over this post.

However, the official reason given for Markle’s sudden exit was that she wanted to reunite with their children, Archie, five, and Lilibet, three, at their California home.

“This was always planned. Meghan is going home to be with her children,” a source told Daily Mail. “Meghan left the games in Düsseldorf early after five days to go home. This is Prince Harry’s event and she is there to support him but this was planned.”