Meghan Markle's this choice is taking a serious toll on Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has been feeling “upset” over the negative response to her American Riviera Orchard, which has reportedly affected her relationship with Prince Harry. Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend a welcome celebration during the 2025 Invictus Games, in Whistler, British Columbia, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP)

“Friends have noticed that like all couples Harry and Meghan have their rows and disagreements. These are made worse simply because, unlike most couples, they spend almost all their time together,” royal expert Tom Quinn expressed while speaking to The Sun's Fabulous Magazine.

“The relationship also gets trickier when things don’t go well with Meghan’s businesses — Meghan was hugely upset and stressed when her internet home-making venture was mocked, and this took its toll on her relationship with Harry.”

Compounding the issue is the fact that Harry is struggling to adjust to life in Los Angeles, as it hasn’t turned out to be “all he hoped it would be.”

“Harry just doesn’t have anything to do: from childhood he has been trained to be a royal, attending charitable events and meeting the public and he has thrown all that away,” Quinn said.

Prince Harry struggles with boredom and ‘regrets closing the door’ on his UK friends

While he remains busy with the Invictus Games and Archewell Foundation, much of his time is spent at California home with their children. “Friends say he’s made a decent stab at helping around the Montecito mansion, walking the dog and looking after the children. But the truth is he is bored,” he added.

“He can’t leave the mansion without a security detail and the couple’s neighbours — many of whom are far more famous than the royal couple — take little notice when they spot Harry out and about. For Harry, Montecito is escape from all the things he hated about his old life but it’s also the loss of the things he loved.”

The Duke's biggest “regret is closing the door” on his UK pals. “He misses the boozing, the skiing, and attending rugby matches with the lads. He simply doesn't have that kind of friendship group in the United States and that's a shame,” an insider told Radar Online.

“The biggest sorrow for Harry living in the States is not seeing his old Eton and army pals — much of this is down to the fact that they really dislike woke tree huggers and, rightly or wrongly, that’s what they feel Harry has become,” Quinn echoed without the royal responsibilities that once kept him busy, has likely been difficult for Harry.