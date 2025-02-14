King Charles III doesn't want Trump to deport Prince Harry back to UK. Here's why

King Charles III has reasons to be relieved that President Donald Trump has no plans to deport Prince Harry. King Charles III is relieved that Trump will not deport Prince Harry, who has faced scrutiny over his visa.(AP)

For the last couple of years, the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, has been pushing for Harry’s visa records to be made public to determine whether he failed to disclose past illegal drug use.

Trump stated last week that he has no intention of removing Harry from the US. “I don’t want to do that,” he told the New York Post. “I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”

ALSO READ| Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's THIS ‘elephant in the room’ missing in Invictus Games

However, a new report suggests that Charles may actually view Trump’s decision in a favourable way. “The fact is that Harry and Meghan are a source of strain and worry for His Majesty,” a royal source told Daily Mail.

“While he is sorry that he does not have a relationship with his grandchildren in America, it is easier for his peace of mind that there’s an ocean between him and Harry,” the source added.

Harry’s strained relationship with Charles has been exacerbated by Meghan

In a 2016 interview, Meghan Markle called Trump “divisive” and “misogynistic” during his first presidential campaign. Trump fired back and called her “nasty” and later claimed Harry was “whipped” by Meghan, stating, “I think poor Harry is being led around by the nose.”

The Suits star reportedly had conflicts with Prince William and Kate Middleton, as detailed in Harry’s memoir Spare, and faced accusations of bullying Kensington Palace staff, leading to an internal H.R. investigation. Though the findings were never disclosed, allegations of difficult behavior have followed Meghan to the US, including reports from former colleagues at Spotify and Netflix.

ALSO READ| Kate Middleton ‘gets no pleasure in seeing Meghan and Harry’ splitting

Former palace staffers claimed Meghan has “a Messiah complex” and called her the “Duchess of Difficult.” However, Charles admired her resilience and gave her the nickname ‘Tungsten’.

However, their bond deteriorated following the step-down and interview with Oprah Winfrey back in 2021, when the Duchess claimed racism existed within the royal family. It worsened more with Harry's memoir Spare and tell-all Netflix series.