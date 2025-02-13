Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's THIS ‘elephant in the room’ missing in Invictus Games

Prince Harry is currently all alone in Canada for his Invictus Games after Meghan Markle left for California to be with his children. But a royal expert cites that one familiar face was absent. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend a welcome celebration during the 2025 Invictus Games, in Whistler, British Columbia, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP)

Ephraim Hardcastle of the Daily Mail pointed out that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not attend the event, despite having been present when Canada last hosted the games in 2017.

“Like the elephant in the room, Harry and Meghan's Invictus Games ballyhoo ignores Canada's lame-duck premier Justin Trudeau,” Hardcastle said, while suggesting Trudeau’s relationship with Sussexes has deteriorated since 2019.

ALSO READ| Meghan Markle has left Prince Harry all alone in Canada. Here's why

“There were reports he would provide shelter for the couple after Megxit. But the ex-best friend wasn't to be seen this time. The Sussexes have avoided him since photos of him in 'blackface' appeared in 2019. Trudeau watched the games' opening at home before heading to Paris to talk AI with Macron. How the mighty are fallen.”

Harry hails veterans' courage at Invictus Games opening ceremony

War veterans from around the world closely follow this event now that Prince Harry founded it to support troops who suffered during military service as he and Meghan seek longevity after enduring years of media attention.

During the opening ceremony, Harry stated, “At this moment when there is no shortage of crises, no absence of uncertainty, no lack of weak moral character in the world, the values you embody—the way you carry yourselves—not only at the Invictus Games, but each and every day... your courage, your resilience, your humanity... illuminate a path forward for us all. And for that, we thank you,” per Express.

ALSO READ| Kate Middleton ‘gets no pleasure in seeing Meghan and Harry’ splitting

Notably, Meghan has left the games ahead of schedule. She returned to California for both her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. “This was always planned. Meghan is going home to be with her children,” a source told Daily Mail.

“Meghan left the games in Düsseldorf early after five days to go home. This is Prince Harry’s event and she is there to support him but this was planned.”