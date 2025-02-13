Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's THIS ‘elephant in the room’ missing in Invictus Games

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Feb 13, 2025 09:02 AM IST

While Prince Harry attends the Invictus Games alone in Canada, Meghan Markle is with their children in California.

Prince Harry is currently all alone in Canada for his Invictus Games after Meghan Markle left for California to be with his children. But a royal expert cites that one familiar face was absent.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend a welcome celebration during the 2025 Invictus Games, in Whistler, British Columbia, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP)
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend a welcome celebration during the 2025 Invictus Games, in Whistler, British Columbia, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP)

Ephraim Hardcastle of the Daily Mail pointed out that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not attend the event, despite having been present when Canada last hosted the games in 2017.

“Like the elephant in the room, Harry and Meghan's Invictus Games ballyhoo ignores Canada's lame-duck premier Justin Trudeau,” Hardcastle said, while suggesting Trudeau’s relationship with Sussexes has deteriorated since 2019.

ALSO READ| Meghan Markle has left Prince Harry all alone in Canada. Here's why

“There were reports he would provide shelter for the couple after Megxit. But the ex-best friend wasn't to be seen this time. The Sussexes have avoided him since photos of him in 'blackface' appeared in 2019. Trudeau watched the games' opening at home before heading to Paris to talk AI with Macron. How the mighty are fallen.”

Harry hails veterans' courage at Invictus Games opening ceremony

War veterans from around the world closely follow this event now that Prince Harry founded it to support troops who suffered during military service as he and Meghan seek longevity after enduring years of media attention.

During the opening ceremony, Harry stated, “At this moment when there is no shortage of crises, no absence of uncertainty, no lack of weak moral character in the world, the values you embody—the way you carry yourselves—not only at the Invictus Games, but each and every day... your courage, your resilience, your humanity... illuminate a path forward for us all. And for that, we thank you,” per Express.

ALSO READ| Kate Middleton ‘gets no pleasure in seeing Meghan and Harry’ splitting

Notably, Meghan has left the games ahead of schedule. She returned to California for both her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. “This was always planned. Meghan is going home to be with her children,” a source told Daily Mail.

“Meghan left the games in Düsseldorf early after five days to go home. This is Prince Harry’s event and she is there to support him but this was planned.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On