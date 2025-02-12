Kate Middleton ‘gets no pleasure in seeing Meghan and Harry’ splitting

Kate Middleton is reportedly “worried” about Prince Harry and “has no intention of giving up” on the Duke despite ongoing tensions. Kate Middleton meeting Prince Harry would be ‘the last thing she needs, a friend of Prince William once said (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File, AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool, File)

A source close to the Princess of Wales said she is unwilling to keep Harry in the dark, even as his life continues to make headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have been the focus of intense scrutiny, particularly following damaging claims in a Vanity Fair exposé. couple.

ALSO READ| Meghan Markle has left Prince Harry all alone in Canada. Here's why

“Kate was looking forward to seeing Harry in London. She wanted to use that time to get a read on Harry’s state of mind these days, but that seems to be off the table now because he doesn’t need to come back to settle his case,” the source told heatworld.com. “The sit-down they were going to have is postponed indefinitely.”

Kate Middleton can relate to what Harry is going through

They noted that Kate finds it difficult to watch Harry and Meghan face constant criticism, especially with rumours about their marriage that Meghan had contacted publishers about a tell-all “post-divorce book”.

“She [Kate] gets no pleasure in seeing Meghan and Harry picked to pieces. She’s heard there’s this growing perception the marriage may not be a particularly happy one right now and they’re effectively trapped together. That really upset Kate. The thought of Harry having to live a life he’s not happy in worries her no end,” the source told.

While Kate is not looking to interfere in Harry's personal affairs, the source explained that she “knows how sensitive and proud he is.” She understands “how hurtful and distracting it can be when people are drawing false conclusions about things.”

ALSO READ| Meghan's professionalism questioned as expert says she displayed ‘date night’ behaviour with Harry at Invictus Games

Princess of Wales can relate to the challenges that come with relentless media speculation. “The best she can do at this point is hope the rumors aren’t true. She wants Harry to be happy and settled first and foremost, but be there for him if he ever does want to come to her for advice,” the source explained.

“Kate has no intention of giving up on Harry and will be there for him, no matter what.”