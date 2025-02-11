A body language expert has claimed that Meghan Markle is "rebranding" to a "giggling and breathless besotted wife" after showing affection to her husband, Prince Harry, at the Invictus Games opening ceremony in Vancouver. Meghan was seen clinging tightly to Harry’s arm, and kissing him at one point, as the couple sat together during the opening event. Meghan's professionalism questioned as expert says she displayed ‘date night’ behaviour with Harry at Invictus Games (REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier)(REUTERS)

Body language expert Judi James analysed Meghan's behaviour at the Games, claiming the Duchess of Sussex appeared more "giggly" and "breathless,” and branding her actions "less professional" than usual.

‘It's a proud mum or besotted wife on a date’

"It was Meghan the human limpet, wasn't it? She's never shy about doing PDAs with Harry, obviously, but I think this took it to a different level,” James told GB News.

James continued, "And for me, doing it kind of tied in with that social media post that she did the other day, and then if you watched her make a speech where she introduced Harry, she's kind of rebranding as this 'oh gosh, social media teenager', less professional."

James suggested that Meghan appeared to portray "date night" behaviour instead of being professional. "She's giggling, she's squealing with excitement at things, she's very breathless. She had to sit there with him and not just cling on to his arm, she was holding his hand at the same time as well,” James said.

James added, "She was gazing at him, she tilted her head onto his shoulder like they were on a date night. She looked like a cross between a woman on a date night and a mum going to her son's school open day. It's a proud mum or besotted wife on a date."

Talking about Harry, James said he appeared more "bashful" compared to Meghan. "Harry just looks like Harry, he looked rather bashful. I don't think that he was exactly too comfortable with these massively exaggerated what's called overkill PDAs,” James said.

James added, "At times he was leaning away from her slightly, and he looks a lot happier when he was giving the double thumbs up to the rest of the crowd and showboating on the stage, because he's very much with the people that he knows and loves, with all the sort of army people, but he wasn't particularly joining in."

James said that it appeared as though Meghan "wants to prove to the world" that she and her husband are happy in their marriage. “She was so overkill that if he'd joined in, they'd have had to have got a room. I think it would have been way too much. I think they have to be happy, and I think she wants to prove it to the world,” James added.

"She was taking photographs of him with her camera, she was doing that seal clapping that she does, and then there were these sort of wonderful looks of pride. I can't describe it - her whole mouth sort of pinched together and puckered in with a look of pride when his name was mentioned,” James added.