Meghan Markle ready to steal the show on Netflix, minimal Prince Harry and no recipe sharing

Meghan Markle’s latest project is set to hit Netflix, but it may not be what some viewers initially expected. Meghan Markle is seen cooking in the $5 Million kitchen in her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.(Netflix)

Titled With Love, Meghan, the Duchess does not guide the audience through actual cooking procedures or precise measurement of quantities. Instead, the show serves as a sophisticated “how-to” guide on hosting and entertaining, per Daily Mail.

The series, which is expected to be the final instalment in Netflix’s $100 million deal with Meghan and Prince Harry, takes a more lifestyle-oriented approach. Meghan’s ongoing “brand separation” from her husband is evident as sources report that Harry is “barely glimpsed” and “barely mentioned” throughout the series. Their children, Archie and Lilibet, are also absent from the show.

ALSO READ| Meghan Markle constantly ‘kissed’ and ‘hugged’ Prince William, sparking ‘flirting’ rumours: Ex-palace staffers

“There is no point at which Meghan says ‘take 200 grams of flour’ or anything like that. It’s a very magical and beautiful guide to hosting and entertaining rather than a how-to cookery show. It’s about inspiration – more like, ‘Why not try and make this kind of pasta or this kind of dessert.’ Harry isn’t in it. It’s all her, and all about her. It’s very watchable,” a source told Daily Mail.

Why Meghan pushed the cookery show's release to March

Originally scheduled for release on January 15, the series was postponed due to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. Meghan as a resident of Montecito, California, felt it would be inappropriate to launch the show at such a time.

“I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state,” she posted on her new Instagram handle. The series is now set to premiere on March 4.

Netflix describes the series as one that “blends practical how-tos and candid conversation with friends, new and old.”

ALSO READ| Meghan Markle extends gratitude to Billie Eilish for this noble cause in new video

“It adds: ‘Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection, and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same.’”