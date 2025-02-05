Meghan Markle extends gratitude to Billie Eilish for this noble cause in new video

Meghan Markle has posted an emotional video on Instagram in response to the devastating wildfires that have impacted Los Angeles. Meghan Markle expresses gratitude for support in aiding wildfire victims, detailing her emotional connection with a young girl who lost her home, while urging community contributions.(Instagram/Meghan Markle)

“I was just told that something arrived that I had been waiting for,” Meghan started the video. She then proceeds to tell the story of how she and Prince Harry encountered a mother and her 15-year-old daughter while visiting Altadena, California, whose home had been completely destroyed by the fires.

“Her mum shared something with me and said that when they came back to see their house for the first time, which is as we were meeting them, that all that she'd been looking for in her home was the T-shirt from the Billie Eilish concert that she had just gone to that she left in the washing machine or the dryer,” she recounted. The family's house, along with all their belongings—including the washing machine and dryer—had been completely reduced to ash, per Express.

“I thought of everybody that I knew and I made a voice note and I was like please can someone get this voice note to Billie Eilish,” the Duchess said in the Insta video.

Harry and Meghan extend support to LA wildfire victims

The video then shows Meghan revealing a collection of signed memorabilia and a lunchbox from the Grammy-winning artist. “You guys, I don’t even know what all this stuff means, but it’s signed for her,” she expressed.

The Suits star then acknowledges the contributions of Billie Eilish, as well as Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo, who helped ensure the gifts reached the young girl. “Huge thank you, Billie Eilish. This is going to mean so much to her, and honestly to Adam Levine and Behati, you guys helped get this over the line to everyone who's showing up for people in big and small ways to get through what's happened in California,” she said.

“Just thank you so much. I'm going to go and email her mum now. Just wanted to share that with you guys.”

The Archewell Foundation, under Prince Harry and Meghan, provides continuous support to communities ravaged by wildfires in Southern California.