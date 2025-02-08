Menu Explore
Prince Harry ‘regrets closing the door’ on his UK pals, as he lacks a ‘friendship group in the US’

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Feb 08, 2025 08:20 AM IST

Since moving to California, Prince Harry has faced challenges in maintaining his social circle. Insiders report he misses his old friends in UK.

Prince Harry reportedly struggles to maintain a “friendship group in the United States”. He misses enjoying lively nights out with a close group of friends in theUK.

Prince Harry reportedly regrets losing friends after moving to the U.S. with Meghan Markle. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)(AFP)
Prince Harry reportedly regrets losing friends after moving to the U.S. with Meghan Markle. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)(AFP)

Notably, in his 2022 Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, the Duke also acknowledged that he had “lost a few friends” since moving to the States.

“Harry regrets closing the door on this mates. He misses the boozing, the skiing, and attending rugby matches with the lads. He simply doesn't have that kind of friendship group in the United States and that's a shame,” a source told Radar Online.

British Comedian Jack Whitehall, an old pal of the Duke, has since suggested that he “regrets” the shift. “I was quite good friends with Prince Harry back in the day, pre-Meghan, when he was a tearaway. Yeah I mean I wasn't part of his inner circle… but I had a few nights out with him when he was quite fun,” he told Radar Online.

Harry has expressed contentment with his new life in the US

Interestingly, just last December he stated that he “enjoys” living in the US and intends to stay permanently.

“I very much enjoy living here and bringing my kids up here,” Harry confirmed. “It's a part of my life that I never thought that I was gonna live.”

He also dismissed any possibility of returning to the UK, adding that his life in the US, free from royal duties, aligns with what his mother, Princess Diana, would have wanted for him.

Whitehall and Harry were previously seen together at the Royal Variety Performance at London’s Albert Hall in 2015. Whitehall’s father, Michael, also commented on their estrangement during the comedian's How To Survive The Summer Holidays tour.

“That is your friend Harry. Except you are not allowed to see him anymore. You have been banned... ostracized from the Sussexes,” Michael Whitehall said.

Jack Whitehall quipped back that he would “offer up his services as royal wingman,” and added, “I think I have been banned because I called him ‘Ginger Nuts’.”

