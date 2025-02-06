Harry and Meghan offered private residence in Bahamas by THIS American filmmaker to ‘to reconnect and repair’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to go on a holiday to the Bahamas after filmmaker Tyler Perry offered the couple his private residence for their retreat, sources told Heat Magazine. The couple faced a challenging start to 2025, with the Duchess of Sussex’s new cookery show being postponed due to the Los Angeles wildfires. They also faced criticism for the response to the fires. Harry and Meghan could leave US for a while ‘to reconnect and repair’ (REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo)(REUTERS)

"Meghan and Harry have been under intense pressure,” a source told the outlet.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to ‘take the time to reconnect and repair’

The outlet reported that Perry has offered Harry and Meghan his private residence in the Bahamas as a retreat. The filmmaker owns a private island in the Bahamas called White Bay Cay, which he purchased back in 2009 to celebrate his 40th birthday.

"Tyler has offered up his Bahamas home to the couple," the source said. "He told Meghan to take the time to reconnect and repair - insisting that she and Harry needed time away from everyone, even the kids."

It is believed that the couple are planning to travel next month. The couple’s kids – Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3 – to stay with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

The couple made the plan after facing criticism over their visit to a wildfire evacuation centre. Among many who blasted the Sussexes was Justine Bateman, who called them out for what she called a “repulsive "photo op"” at the evacuation centre. She compared Harry and Meghan to “ambulance chasers,” adding, “They are "touring the damage"? Are they politicians now? They don't live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists.”

However, Meghan was recently also hailed for donating her own clothes to victims of the Los Angeles wildfires. Avery Colvert, the 14-year-old founder of Altadena Girls charity, appreciated Meghan for her involvement in the initiative, calling the Duchess “incredibly kind.” “For all the girls that were coming in, they got to be styled by Meghan Markle,” Colvert told Marie Claire.