Wednesday, Feb 05, 2025
Meghan Markle hailed for donating her own clothes to LA wildfire victims, ‘So incredibly kind’

BySumanti Sen
Feb 05, 2025 02:06 PM IST

Meghan Markle has been hailed for donating her own clothes to victims of the LA wildfires, with a charity founder who witnessed her work revealing details.

Meghan Markle has been hailed for donating her own clothes to victims of the Los Angeles wildfires, with a charity founder who witnessed her work first-hand revealing new details. The Duchess of Sussex worked with a local charity for several hours to help teenage girls who had lost their belonging in the deadly fires.

Meghan Markle hailed for donating her own clothes to LA wildfire victims (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP)(AFP)
Meghan Markle hailed for donating her own clothes to LA wildfire victims (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP)(AFP)

Avery Colvert, the 14-year-old founder of Altadena Girls charity, appreciated Meghan for the hands-on involvement with the initiative. The charity was established in January, and notably provides clothes, makeup and toiletries to teenage girls who lost their possessions in the wildfires.

‘They got to be styled by Meghan Markle’

"Meghan is so incredibly kind. For all the girls that were coming in, they got to be styled by Meghan Markle,” Colvert told Marie Claire.

Meghan was reportedly “excited” to extend her help, and even underwent stylist training to help teens select outfits. She spent several hours with the charity, and personally helped to carry bags of supplies to people's cars.

Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation continues to support the Altadena Girls charity. Avery's stepfather, Matt Chait, revealed that the Sussexes’ foundation even helped secure a permanent operating space for the charity.

Despite Harry and Meghan’s effort to help wildfire victims, they were slammed by various people including Hollywood actress turned producer Justine Bateman, who called the Sussexes out for what she called a “repulsive "photo op"” at an evacuation centre for victims.

Comparing Harry and Meghan to “ambulance chasers,” Bateman wrote on social media, “They are "touring the damage"? Are they politicians now? They don't live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists.”

Video previously captured by Fox 11 Los Angeles showed Harry and Meghan in Pasadena on January 10, mingling with the city’s mayor, Victor Gordo. According to Fox News Digital, the couple even opened their doors to family and friends who had to evacuate due to the fire, and donated clothing, children’s items and other essentials to help the community that was suffering.

