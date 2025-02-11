Menu Explore
Prince Harry's reaction to being given ‘inappropriate’ gift at Invictus Games goes viral: Watch

BySumanti Sen
Feb 11, 2025 01:16 PM IST

Prince Harry appeared to make his feelings clear after receiving what he called an "inappropriate" gift from Team Australia at the Invictus Games in Vancouver.

Prince Harry appeared to make his feelings clear after receiving what he called an “inappropriate” gift from Team Australia at the Invictus Games in Vancouver. To continue a playful tradition with the Australian team, Harry was handed a pair of Speedos, known as "budgie smugglers" in Australia.

Prince Harry's reaction to being given 'inappropriate' gift at Invictus Games goes viral (REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier)
Prince Harry's reaction to being given ‘inappropriate’ gift at Invictus Games goes viral (REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier)(REUTERS)

"So inappropriate! I love it. Thank you so much," the Duke of Sussex exclaimed while being given the gift.

The moment was captured on camera and shared by Meghan Markle to her Instagram Story. "And Team Australia, you've done it again!" she wrote.

A similar moment took place during the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney when an Australian athlete requested Harry to share his autograph on a pair of Speedos. At the time, Harry joked that he would only sign it if the athlete wore them on his head. However, back then, royal protocol prevented Harry from signing personal items.

This year, however, Team Australia ensured Harry received his own pair of swimming briefs.

Prince Harry’s message to competitors

The Vancouver-Whistler Games went on to mark a significant moment for the Invictus Games, introducing winter sports for the very first time. Now the competition includes alpine skiing, snowboarding, curling and skeleton, besides traditional events.

This was the first time the tournament returned to a previous host country. In the past, the Games have been held in London (2014), Orlando (2016), Toronto (2017), Sydney (2018), the Hague (2022) and Düsseldorf (2023).

Harry delivered a stirring message to competitors at the opening ceremony on February 8. "Over the past decade, I've lost count of the times that we've heard you tell us that the Invictus Games 'saved you.' Respectfully, I disagree," he said.

"Invictus didn't save you. You saved yourself," Harry continued. "It was you who pushed through the doubt and despair. You who summited your own mountain and brought us along with you. It was you who kept going even when you didn't think you had any more to give."

"That is the magic of the Invictus Games," he added.

See More
