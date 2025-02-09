Prince Harry and Meghan heat up Invictus games with a kiss in the stands

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a united appearance at the opening ceremony of the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada. The couple attended the event at BC Place on February 8, where they witnessed moving tributes to athletes and high-energy performances by music icons Katy Perry, Nelly Furtado, Chris Martin, and Noah Kahan. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also spotted spending some romantic moments quashing all divorce rumours. Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the opening ceremony of the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)(AP)

A Kiss in the Stands: Harry and Meghan's United Front

Meghan, 43, took the stage a day before the opening ceremony at a welcome reception for athletes and their families. In an unscripted speech, she expressed her admiration for the competitors and praised Harry's unwavering dedication to the Invictus Games.

"You will see him throughout this week—cheering you on at wheelchair basketball, maybe even curling with you!" Meghan told the crowd. She highlighted how much the games mean to Harry, calling the athletes his "family" and commending his devotion to making the event a success.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the opening ceremony of the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)(AP)

The couple then shared a kiss as the camera captured their affectionate moment. While introducing her husband on the stage, the Duchess said, “I need you to know that, I need you to know how much it means to him and how much each of you mean to him. It is my entire pleasure and complete honor to introduce to the stage my husband, the father of our very sweet, excited children who are cheering you on from California, Prince Harry, founder of the Invictus Games, the Duke of Sussex.”

First joint public appearance since August

The Vancouver Invictus Games marked Harry and Meghan’s first official appearance together since their tour of Colombia in August 2024. In January, they were seen supporting World Central Kitchen’s efforts in California, helping distribute supplies to wildfire victims.

A spectator in Vancouver told PEOPLE, "There’s been a lot of speculation about them, but seeing them here together proves they remain a united front when it comes to causes they care about."

Katy Perry brings energy to the Invictus stage

Pop star Katy Perry, a neighbor of the Sussexes in Montecito, California, headlined the opening ceremony. Her setlist included hits like "Roar," "Dark Horse," and "Firework."

Other musical acts included Chris Martin of Coldplay, Nelly Furtado, Noah Kahan, and Roxanne Bruneau. Perry, who performed at King Charles’ Coronation Concert in 2023, has maintained a friendly rapport with Harry and Meghan over the years.

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 to support wounded, injured, and sick service personnel and veterans through adaptive sports. The 2025 edition is particularly important as it brings the competition back to Canada, where it was previously held in Toronto in 2017—the same year Harry and Meghan made their public debut as a couple.