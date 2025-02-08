Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce dine at ‘sexiest restaurant’ in NOLA ahead of Super Bowl 2025

Taylor Swift has officially landed in New Orleans to support her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, as he prepares for the Kansas City Chiefs' big Super Bowl showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. Following the Chiefs' 32-29 victory over the Bills, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hosted a celebration at a rooftop bar. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(AP)

Taylor-Travis step out for date night ahead of Super Bowl

The couple was spotted enjoying an intimate dinner at a highly-rated French restaurant, known as one of the “sexiest” spots in the city, according to Nola News. They dined in a private room with Kelce’s teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany. As they left the venue around 10 p.m., a small crowd gathered outside, cheering and capturing the moment on their phones.

Actress Jennifer Coolidge and former football legend Joe Montana were also seen at the restaurant that evening, though they weren’t part of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s gathering, according to reports.

For their intimate night out, the Cruel Summer singer stunned in a black mini dress, paired with a sleek black clutch and her signature red lip. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end opted for a dark grey ensemble. The couple reportedly enjoyed several hours at the venue, dining in a private room before stepping out hand in hand.

Will Taylor Swift perform at the halftime show?

With Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show, fans are speculating whether Swift might make a surprise appearance. Lamar and Swift collaborated in 2014 on the hit song “Bad Blood,” and Swift was seen cheering him on at the recent Grammy Awards.

When asked about the possibility, Kelce’s father, Ed, admitted he had no idea about her plans and suggested asking her publicist for answers.

Patrick Mahomes' mom praises Taylor Swift

Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi Martin, spoke highly of Swift during an interview on the NFL Honors red carpet. She described Swift as "wonderful" and hinted that the singer might join the Mahomes family in their Super Bowl suite—though she wasn’t sure yet.

Rapper and TV personality Flavor Flav, a longtime Swift fan, expressed his admiration for her at a Super Bowl party. He called Swift “the biggest touchdown Travis Kelce has ever scored” and said he hopes the couple gets engaged soon. (Via PageSix)

Kelce’s dad says the couple is entering a “Good Period”

Ed Kelce believes his son and Swift will have more quality time together after the Super Bowl. With the NFL season ending and Swift’s “Eras Tour” on break, he expects the couple to "really connect more." “Without the NFL season, without the Eras tour. Just them alone really connecting more. I think that can only be a good thing," he said according to US Weekly.