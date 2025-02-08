Donald Trump comments on Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce ahead of Super Bowl

Former President Donald Trump, who will watch the Super Bowl on Sunday applauded the “Great game” and multiple star players as Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles wait at New Orleans Stadium for its Monday kickoff. As the Super Bowl approaches, Donald Trump lauded star players and criticized a new kickoff rule. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)

Taking to his Truth Social handle, Trump praised quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, running back Saquon Barkley, and tight end Travis Kelce. “Two great Quarterbacks in this game,” Trump wrote.

“Also, an unbelievable running back, and the absolute best tight end in football (Ever!). Incredible coaching!”

The President expressed his dissatisfaction with the new kickoff rule introduced this season. He argued that the rule change, intended to improve player safety, hasmade the game more hazardous.

“If they would only get rid of that really weird looking new Kickoff 'deal,' which actually makes football more dangerous,” Trump stated, and added, “They would be doing everybody, especially the fans, a big favor. ANYWAY, IT WILL BE A GREAT GAME!!!”

Trump also announced that he would be participating in an interview before the game kicks off. “I’ll be doing the interview, before the game, at 3:00 P.M.,” he said. “There hasn’t been one in four years (Gee, I wonder why?).”

With Trump in attendance, players have shared their reactions

Mahomes, who is aiming to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to their third consecutive Super Bowl victory, expressed, “It's always cool to be able to play in front of a sitting president. Someone that is at the top position in our country.”

“I think, you know, no matter who the president is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there, you know, it’s the best country in the world,” Kelce echoed a similar sentiment. “So, that’d be pretty cool.”