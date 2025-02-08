Split rumours quashed? Meghan Markle to support Prince Harry at Invictus Games

Meghan Markle is set to join Prince Harry at the upcoming Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada. It marks the Sussexes’ first official joint appearance since their Colombia tour in August, quashing the widespread rumours of their supposedly strained marriage. PEOPLE has confirmed that Meghan Markle will accompany Prince Harry at the Invictus Games. (AFP)

On Friday night (US time), PEOPLE confirmed that Meghan and Harry remain united in their personal and professional lives despite their solo projects. Family continues to be a priority for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Earlier this year, the pair teamed up to help the victims of the Eaton Fire as they distributed food and supplies to the World Central Kitchen in Pasadena, California.

Meghan Markle-Prince Harry's 'professional separation’ claims quashed

Although estranged from the British Royal family, the Sussex couple have continued their joint appearances at the Invictus Games since their 2018 wedding. However, they first rolled up to the event for the first time as a couple during their courtship period in 2017. Markle’s acting credits were still associated with the legal drama Suits at the time.

“I think it’s great that she’s coming. There is a lot of speculation about them and their marriage, but this reinforces one thing to me, at least — there is no separation,” an onlooker said of Meghan attending the annual event. “It looks like they present a united front when it comes to matters they both care about."

Prince Harry has already responded to the rumours

As for how the couple has responded to the divorce rumours, Prince Harry took a lighthearted dig at the endless chatter around his marriage with Meghan Markle in December 2024. Underscoring that it was all nothing but noise, he targetted the trolls, saying, “Apparently we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, what.”

Founded by Prince Harry, the Invictus Games is a competition for injured, wounded, or sick servicemen inspired by the Duke’s own time in the armed forces. This year’s event commences on Saturday, February 8, and concludes on Sunday, February 16.