London's Grenfell Tower to be taken down after deadly 2017 fire

The move, which is expected to take two years, has angered some survivors and families of those killed in the massive inferno, which destroyed the 24-storey block in the west of Britain's capital.

"Grenfell Tower will be carefully taken down to the ground," the government said in a statement, confirming what victims' groups said Thursday they had been told.

The work will start after the eighth anniversary of the blaze on June 14 and will be done carefully to ensure that materials can be included in any future memorial, the statement said.

The government said safety was the primary reason for the demolition.

"It remains stable because of the measures put in place to protect it, but even with installation of additional props, the condition of the building will continue to worsen over time," the statement said.

"Engineers also advise it is not practicable to retain many of the floors of the building in place as part of a memorial that must last in perpetuity."

The fire started in a faulty freezer, spreading rapidly due to highly combustible cladding fixed to the building's exterior.

An public inquiry last year found the 72 deaths were "all avoidable" and blamed the "systematic dishonesty" of building firms.

It also revealed decades-long government and regulatory failures.

Since the inquiry and report, victims' groups have criticised the government for failing to implement fire safety recommendations swiftly enough, including removing similar cladding from other buildings.

Families have also condemned the delay in bringing criminal charges against those blamed for the disaster in the inquiry.

The decision to demolish the building divided victim groups.

Grenfell United, which represents some of the survivors and families, said on Thursday the decision as "disgraceful" and that victims were ignored by a short consultation.

However, Grenfell Next of Kin said it was a "sensitive decision" which "came after a thorough engagement process" and was informed by "safety concerns" surrounding the structural integrity of the scaffolded remains of the building.

The government insisted that deputy prime minister Angela Rayner, who also holds the housing brief, has offered the community several discussions online and in-person.

"It is clear from conversations it remains a sacred site. It is also clear that there is not a consensus about what should happen to it," the government said in its statement.

"Being able to see the tower every day helps some people continue to feel close to those they lost. For others it is a painful reminder of what happened and is having a daily impact on some members of the community."

