Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s professional separation continues, clearly indicating the couple’s intention to create two distinct income streams. In the wake of their professional split, marketing experts have suggested that it could be beneficial for both parties. Marketing experts detail how Harry and Meghan's professional separation could prove beneficial for both parties (AP)

"They seem to have separated their brands," said Professor Pauline Maclaran from Royal Holloway, who specialises in marketing and consumer research, according to GB News.

‘The two of them together weren't really getting any strong recognition’

Experts believe the split may be driven by practical considerations about their public appeal. "I think it's likely to be much more successful because I think the two of them together weren't really getting any strong recognition," Maclaran noted.

The Sussexes’ strategic shift could also represent a move away from royal-focused content. After Harry and Meghan left the royal family in 2020, they took aim at the royals in interviews, shows and in the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, Spare. However, their new individual ventures seem to be charting a different territory.

Maclaran said that Meghan’s latest project "isn't drawing on her royal connections" anymore. The Duchess of Sussex’s new lifestyle Netflix documentary, titled With Love, Meghan, is set to premiere on January 15. In the show, Meghan will portray her love for cooking and is expected to give fans a close look at her life after leaving the royal family and moving to the United States.

Some PR experts suggest that this shift to lifestyle content could be strategically sound. However, some are sceptical. "There are more interesting and significant world events that are happening, which she could be talking about,” PR specialist Alex Silver questioned the timing.

Silver believes the new venture is commercially motivated. "This is clearly all about her own commercial interests,” he said.

"They're aware their income is going to dry up at some stage. Their lifestyles are quite lavish, they're mixing in upmarket circles and they don't want to be the poor relation,” he added.