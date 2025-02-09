Trump Jr. & Girlfriend Bettina Anderson enjoy date night at Super Bowl bash before POTUS arrival

Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, continue to make headlines as their relationship flourishes. On Saturday, the couple was spotted walking hand-in-hand down the red carpet at the Fanatics pre-Super Bowl 2025 party. Their appearance came just after it was confirmed that President Donald Trump would attend Sunday’s big game. Who is Bettina Anderson? Trump Jr seen holding hands with Florida socialite (Bettina Anderson/Instagram, Reuters File Photo)

Trump Jr. & Girlfriend Bettina Anderson step out for date night

Pictures obtained by Page Six show Trump Jr., 47, keeping it casual in a loose-fitting black long-sleeved shirt paired with khaki pants, while Anderson opted for a stylish denim-on-denim ensemble. The duo looked comfortable and at ease as they made their way past reporters into the exclusive event.

Trump Jr. and Anderson’s romance news broke in December 2024 after they were spotted together during the summer. Since then, the couple has spent plenty of quality time together, including a romantic getaway to Italy and the holiday season at Mar-a-Lago with the Trump family.

Bond with Trump family

Anderson appears to be well-received by the Trump family. Last month, Marla Maples, the former wife of Donald Trump, shared a heartwarming video of herself and Anderson bonding at the Presidential Gala following Trump’s inauguration. In the clip, Maples affectionately praised Anderson, calling her “beauty” and “gorgeousness."

A source close to the couple previously shared with Page Six, “Bettina and Don have been together for a few months and are super cute and happy together. It’s just a natural fit—everyone is happy for them!”

Before dating Anderson, Trump Jr. was in a long-term relationship with Kimberly Guilfoyle. The pair began dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2022 before parting ways. Now, with Anderson by his side, Trump Jr. appears to be embracing this new chapter.

As Super Bowl weekend continues, all eyes will be on Sunday’s big game—not just for the action on the field but also for the high-profile attendees, including former President Donald Trump.