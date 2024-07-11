Donald Trump's ex-wife Marla Maples says she is ‘ready’ to help his campaign, ‘open’ to being VP: ‘Not sitting back’

Donald Trump’s former wife Marla Maples has revealed that she would want to help the former president's campaign, and is “open” to being his vice president. “I’m ready. I am available if needed and I’m not sitting back anymore,” Maples, 6-, told The Evening Standard in her first interview in eight years. Donald Trump's ex-wife Marla Maples says she's ‘ready’ to help his campaign (itsmarlamaples/Instagram, photo by Giorgio Viera / AFP)

“I want to step out more, share more and not be afraid of positive or negative outcomes that come from speaking out,” she added.

Trump shares daughter Tiffany Trump with Maples. Maples said that the former president’s legal woes have not affected her willingness to support and help him.

‘I don’t believe there was a crime done’

On being asked about the Jean E. Carroll lawsuit, Maples said she does not believe Trump is guilty. “I do know my daughter’s father well enough to know that he’s never had to push himself on another person. He’s always had women throw themselves on him instead,” she said. “I don’t believe there was a crime done.”

Maples was also dismissive about Trump being found guilty in the hush money case. “They love these little sexy stories. We have a country that is failing. Our cities are not protected,” she said. “How do we make people feel safe again? That’s more important than having these lawsuits that are not affecting any of us today.”

Sources had told the outlet that Maples could see herself as her former husband’s vice president. On being asked about this, Maples said with a laugh, “Someone would have to ask my ex-husband about that.I’m open. I’m open to whatever way that I can serve. Right now everyone [in the Trump family] is just seeing how we can help.”

Maples and Trump tied the knot in 1993. However, by 1997, their marriage had fallen apart. Maples walked away with a $2 million settlement in 1999.