Don Jr's friends persuading him to end relationship with ‘social climber’ girlfriend Bettina Anderson: ‘Wake up’

President-elect Donald Trump's son Don Jr is being persuaded by his close aides and family friends to break up his relationship with new girlfriend Bettina Anderson, 38. Don Jr's two close friends accused his girlfriend Bettina Anderson of using him as a stepping stone in her “social ladder climbing”.

According to Trump's eldest son's allies, the Palm Beach socialite isn't “MAGA enough” due to her past support for the Black Lives Matter movement and stringent COVID regulations, Daily Mail reported.

They also expressed worries that her infamous Palm Beach party girl persona isn't sophisticated enough to defend her connection with the first family.

The couple made their connection public ahead of President elect's inauguration on January 20, 2025.

Anderson will attend Trump's Inauguration next month with Don Jr., marking their first public appearance together, a source stated.

“It's one thing to worry about Palm Beach shenanigans stopping at Mar-a-Lago,” said a person close to the transition team, adding that it is a “new level of trouble” to allow those issues to enter the White House.

Is Don Jr's girlfriend using him?

After breaking silence on their love affair, the two flown to Italy for a romantic vacation, suggesting that such claims were not affecting them.

Anderson even shared images of the flowers and love letters that Don Jr. sent her, as well as their opulent European getaway.

Another source who has spent the last five years working for the Trump campaign told the outlet that Don Jr. is gradually beginning to “wake up” to how she is regarded in MAGA circles.

In September, the pictures of the couple sharing a kiss and cuddle while eating at a restaurant close to the Trumps' home in southern Florida sparked the first rumors about their romance.