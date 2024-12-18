Don Jr's new GF Bettina Anderson eyeing Trump admin role: Conflicting rumours with Kimberly Guilfoyle on the Greece move

Donald Trump Jr and his new flame, Bettina Anderson, are currently making the most of their Italian romantic getaway following his reported split with longtime fiancee Kimberly Guilfoyle. As the former Fox News personality will soon be on her way to Greece as an ambassador, Don Jr’s socialite girlfriend is supposedly looking forward to joining the official Trump business. Don Jr and new GF Bettina Anderson recently visited Mar-a-Lago, greeted by Donald Trump.(Photo credit: ALLISON ROBBERT/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo (via REUTERS), Bettina Anderson/Instagram, Reuters File Photo)

Donald Trump Jr's girlfriend looking to branch out with Trump admin role

According to a December 17 report, Sources at Mar-a-Lago told the New York Post that Anderson has plans to board the Trump administration via a philanthropic route. An insider highlighted that the Palm Beach socialite was particularly after a consequential spit on the President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities.

Bettina’s close connections to President-elect Donald Trump’s resort home have allowed her to network with senior decision-makers. A source close to the incoming president’s transition efforts said that by positioning herself as an influencer, she’s working to entice the officials into unlocking a role for her as the Trump admin’s spokesperson addressing “the more sophisticated and liberal Hamptons and Palm Beach types of people.”

Trump's circle not particularly fond of Bettina Anderson's association with Don Jr

With political nominations for the Republican leader’s second-term cabinet rolling out day in and out, a cushy role in the Trump administration is apparently on Bettina’s mind. However, these speculations haven’t necessarily been welcomed by official insiders with open arms. The transition source rather questioned what Anderson would have to offer: “Being a wannabe influencer is nothing new in this world — but is she an influencer or an infiltrator?”

According to Daily Mail, quite a few people in Trump’s circle deem Bettina a “liability” and “grifter.” They’ve especially called Anderson’s social media activity into question as her internet persona hasn’t always aligned with the MAGA ideology. Her pro-mask stance during the COVID-19 pandemic and pro-Black Lives Matter sentiments have only fuelled the Republican crowd’s concerns that she doesn’t stand for what MAGA does.

A rump circle insider told the Mail that as the transition is “delivering big wins for the country,” they “can’t afford to have any headaches or liabilities trying to grift their way to more Instagram followers. … Especially ones who aren’t MAGA to begin with.”

Meanwhile, a Don Jr spokesperson vehemently denied the rumours, calling them “totally wrong.” They insisted, “...not only is she not getting one she has never brought up wanting one.”