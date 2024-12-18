Bad news for Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore: Space rescue mission delayed again

Stranded NASA astronauts Sunita “Suni” Williams and Barry “Butch” Wilmore’s rescue mission has hit another snag. Previously scheduled to disembark from the International Space Station thanks to SpaceX, the duo’s patience is being severely tested. According to the latest update on the rescue launch, Williams and Wilmore’s stay in space will nearly touch the 10-month mark as they’re now expected to return in Spring 2025.

Also read | New law will ban sex toys from Walmart, Target: Texas rep's clampdown on ‘sexually-oriented businesses’

The NASA duo has been stuck in space since blasting off in the Boeing Starliner on June 5. Although their original interstellar expedition called for a planned one-week mission to the ISS, their beleaguered vessel, which has since touched down on Earth without the astronauts, has caused several delays in their homecoming journey.

Sunita Williams-Butch Wilmore's February return pushed to Spring 2025

Following a tussle between the US space agency and Boeing, NASA ultimately ruled the pair’s return aboard the Starliner unsafe. After grappling with a seemingly endless streak of issues, including leaks and thruster malfunctions, Suni and Butch were thrown a lifeline by Elon Musk’s SpaceX. The billionaire tech titan’s company rearranged its Crew-9 mission, vacating two seats on the Crew Dragon capsule for the space heroes to hitch a ride back home in February. However, the latest delay revelation asserts that the duo won’t be back on Earth until the end of March. The wait may even stretch out to early April.

Also read | Sunita Williams turns Santa on International Space Station, prepares for Christmas in space

Why the delay?

NASA officials announced that SpaceX needs more time to prepare the new capsule for liftoff. This schedule will be accomplished by late March. The US government agency even floated the idea of using a different capsule from the Elon Musk company to launch the replacement crew to keep things on schedule. They ultimately opted to extend Williams and Wilmore’s space stay, deciding to wait for the new capsule.

For now, the veteran astronauts are playing Santa in space. After celebrating Thanksgiving on the ISS, the duo and their colleagues are preparing for weightless Christmas festivities. Indulging in holiday customs in space, Williams and others are expected to connect with family and friends via video calls before the jolly celebration.