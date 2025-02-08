Queensland vs New South Wales Live Score: Queensland score after 2 overs is 8/0

Live

Queensland vs New South Wales Live Score: Queensland at 8/0 after 2 overs, Matt Renshaw at 5 runs and Angus Lovell at 2 runs

Queensland vs New South Wales Live Score, Match 20 of Sheffield Shield, 2024/25

Queensland vs New South Wales Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 20 of Sheffield Shield, 2024/25. Match will start on 08 Feb 2025 at 05:30 AM

Venue : The Gabba, Brisbane



Queensland squad -

Angus Lovell, Bryce Street, Hugh Weibgen, Hugo Burdon, Jack Clayton, Lachlan Hearne, Max Bryant, Usman Khawaja, Jack Sinfield, Jack Wildermuth, Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Michael Neser, Ben McDermott, Jem Ryan, Jimmy Peirson, Lachlan Aitken, Benji Floros, Callum Vidler, Connor Sully, Gurinder Sandhu, Liam Guthrie, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Tom Straker, Tom Whitney, Xavier Bartlett

New South Wales squad -

Blake Nikitaras, Daniel Hughes, Joel Davies, Kurtis Patterson, Matthew Gilkes, Nic Maddinson, Oliver Davies, Ryan Hackney, Sam Konstas, Steven Smith, Chris Green, Chris Tremain, Hayden Kerr, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Josh Philippe, Lachlan Shaw, Ryan Hicks, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Charlie Anderson, Hanno Jacobs, Jack Nisbet, Jackson Bird, Josh Hazlewood, Liam Hatcher, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Ryan Hadley, Sean Abbott, Tanveer Sangha, William Salzmann...Read More