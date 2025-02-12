Meghan Markle has left Prince Harry all alone in Canada. Here's why

Meghan Markle has taken her leave from the Invictus Games in Canada, leaving Prince Harry to continue. Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the opening ceremony of the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)(AP)

The Duchess had always intended to leave the games early, flying home on Tuesday after spending five days supporting her husband at the event for wounded, injured, and sick veterans. She has returned home to California to be with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“This was always planned. Meghan is going home to be with her children,” the source told Daily Mail. “Meghan left the games in Düsseldorf early after five days to go home. This is Prince Harry’s event and she is there to support him but this was planned.”

Meghan misses her children during Invictus games

Before leaving, Meghan participated in a family and friends tubing event on Tuesday in Whistler. Later that afternoon, she left, leaving Harry to present medals for alpine skiing.

While at the games, the Duchess reportedly expressed how much she missed her children. During a wheelchair basketball game in Vancouver on Sunday, she met Alaskan couple Cynthia and James Phelps and held their seven-month-old baby, Laramie.

“She said she was a very happy baby. She said her kids were at home and she missed them and she was excited to see a baby that was so happy,” Cynthia told The Telegraph.

The couple arrived in Vancouver on Friday and stayed at one of the city’s most luxurious hotels. Over the weekend, they attended various events, including wheelchair basketball and curling. Their affection was on full display as they shared a kiss during the opening ceremony at BC Place Stadium.

During his speech at the opening ceremony, Prince Harry stated, “At this moment, when there is no shortage of crises, no absence of uncertainty, and no lack of weak moral character in the world, the values you embody - your courage, resilience, and humanity - illuminate a path forward for us all.”

His “lack of moral character” comments came shortly after former US President Donald Trump criticized his marriage and threatened to deport him.