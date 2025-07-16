Tom Cruise spotted sailing with Ana de Armas in cosy new pics from Menorca; fans take it as confirmation they're dating

It has been speculated for a while now that Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are dating each other, even though they have remained mum. New pictures posted by Hola on their website now show them out on what looks like a sailing date in Ciutadella de Menorca in Spain. Fans seem convinced that the actors are definitely into each other. Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas are rumoured to be dating each other, and fans believe their latest pics are confirmation.

Tom Cruise’s sailing pics with Ana de Armas

The publication noted that Tom and Ana were spotted sailing the Mediterranean alone, with only the boat crew for company. Some pictures show the rumoured couple relaxing on the deck, while others show them chatting it up, enjoying each other’s company. Ana is dressed in a sundress with a hat on, while Tom opted for a T-shirt and shorts. One picture also shows the Blonde actor casually resting next to the Top Gun actor. Her dog also accompanied them on the summer getaway. The pictures were reportedly taken on 30 June.

Internet reacts

As soon as the pictures began appearing on social media, fans seemed convinced that Tom and Ana were dating; this summer vacay was proof enough. One person wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas sailing together in Menorca.” Another commented, “I’m glad someone finally got proof that @TomCruise and Ana are dating. Thx for sharing.” A fan wrote, “So happy for them! Let’s celebrate!” One person pointed out that Tom did not look happy to have been spotted on vacation in one of the pics. Some thought it was a ‘promotion’ for their project.

Rumours first kicked off when Tom and Ana were spotted together on a Valentine’s dinner in February. Their team later claimed that they were discussing ‘potential collaborations’ rather than it being something romantic. However, even through the promotions of their films Ballerina and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the rumoured couple remained coy about their relationship but showed support for each other.