iPhone 17 series event date tipped: Here’s the full schedule you should know

Apple is preparing for its annual fall launch, which traditionally introduces its flagship devices, and speculation is already building around the iPhone 17 series. While the company has not confirmed official dates, industry observers suggest that the upcoming event could reveal the iPhone 17 lineup, new Apple Watches, and other hardware upgrades. Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series in September, alongside new devices and updates.(Majin BU/ X)

Industry reports suggest that Apple may hold the launch event on September 9, most likely at its headquarters in Cupertino. The expected announcement could include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and a new addition called the iPhone 17 Air, which is rumoured to replace the Plus model with a slimmer design.

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro launch: Price in India, specifications, features, and everything we know so far

Alongside the iPhone, Apple could introduce the Apple Watch Series 11 and possibly the Apple Watch Ultra 3. Other products that may appear include the AirPods Pro 3, a refreshed Apple TV 4K, and the long-discussed HomePod 3 smart hub.

iPhone 17 Series: Announcements and Launch Timeline (Tentative)

Event announcement: August 26, 8 a.m. PT / 8:30 pm IST

Launch event: September 9

Pre-orders for iPhone 17, Air, and Pro: September 12

iOS 26 release: September 15 or 16

iPhone 17 series available in stores: September 19

Also read: iPhone 17 launch: 3 reasons why a 120Hz display would make a big difference

Apple usually confirms the keynote date about two weeks before the event. Reports from Bloomberg and Forbes suggest that official invitations could reach media outlets on August 26, confirming the schedule.

Based on Apple’s established release pattern, pre-orders for the iPhone 17 range are likely to open the Tuesday following the event, with deliveries and in-store availability starting the next Friday. If this trend holds, the first customers could purchase the new models on September 19.

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro launch: 3 big design changes Apple could bring in September

The release of iOS 26 is also expected to follow Apple’s usual routine. Last year, iOS 18 arrived four days before the iPhone 16 went on sale. Following that logic, the new operating system could launch on September 15 or 16, just ahead of the iPhone 17 series release.

Although nothing has been officially confirmed, the timeline aligns with Apple’s traditional rollout strategy, which makes it a likely schedule for the company’s upcoming announcements and product launches.