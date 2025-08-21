iPhone, iPad, Mac at risk? Apple releases urgent update to protect from hackers - Download now

If your iPhone or iPad supports iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, respectively, you should most definitely download the iOS 18.6.2 update, which Apple released recently, as it brings important security fixes. Apple is recommending it for all users because this update fixes a dangerous vulnerability that was exploited in a recent attack. iPhone users should get the iOS 18.6.2 update right away!(Unsplash)

This vulnerability, specifically CVE-2025-43300, occurs due to an “out-of-bounds write issue” which was fixed by Apple’s own security by improving bounds checking.

Apple describes this vulnerability as involving the processing of a malicious image file, which could result in memory corruption, and notes that the issue may have been exploited in an “extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals.”

What you need to do

All you need to do is go ahead and download the iOS 18.6.2 update and the iPadOS 18.6.2 update in order to be free of any risks associated with this particular vulnerability. So, be as quick as you can, and get it right away!

If you are wondering which iPhones and iPads this update supports, all iPhones supporting iOS 18.6.2 support this update, and all iPads supporting iPadOS 18.6.2 support this update. It is also available for macOS devices., available for macOS Sequoia 15.6.1, macOS Sonoma 14.7.8, and macOS Ventura 13.7.8.

It is available for the following iPhones and iPads

iPhone XS to iPhone 16 series.

iPad Pro 13-inch

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later

iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later

iPad Air 3rd generation and later

iPad 7th generation and later

iPad mini 5th generation and later

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad 6th generation

